The Thibodaux Police Department announced today that it's investigating a Monday night shooting that left a person injured. Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said that around 9:30 p.m., TPD was called to a report of a shooting in the Government Circle Housing Community. When police arrived, they discovered a black male that was reportedly involved in the incident and had been shot. He was taken to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Zeringue said he's in stable condition.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO