Why Jalen Carter will be Georgia Bulldogs' breakout player in 2022
Chip Towers, who covers all Georgia athletic programs for the AJC, tells Jon Chuckery what impact Jalen Carter will have on the Georgia Football team this season.
3 Florida Gators to watch in Billy Napier’s first camp and season
GAINESVILLE — Florida Gators coach Billy Napier credits much of his Louisiana success to two factors: his staff’s evaluation process in recruiting and their attention-to-detail player development. “I’m excited about applying those things here in this setting,” Napier said Tuesday. As we look for signs about...
NFL・
The latest on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, here’s what we know
ATHENS — Georgia will provide an allotment of tickets for prospects who want to attend its game against Florida in Jacksonville this season. Smart and his staff cannot talk to any of the prospects at the game or have any contact with them. According to a source, the agreement...
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
Texas WR transfer Agiye Hall runs into trouble again with arrest after prior issues at Alabama
Texas Longhorns standout transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested late Thursday by the University of Texas Police Department. Hall is being charged with criminal mischief, equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor, according to 247Sports. This is yet another setback in the growth and development […] The post Texas WR transfer Agiye Hall runs into trouble again with arrest after prior issues at Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Even Dell McGee sees the Branson Robinson-Nick Chubb similarities for Georgia football running back
ATHENS — Georgia has recruited a number of highly touted running backs under Dell McGee. Plenty have gone on to play in the NFL, from D’Andre Swift to Zamir White and James Cook in this last NFL draft. Yet few have been as physically well built as freshman...
Glenn Schumann ‘excited’ to see next wave of Georgia football inside linebackers grow
ATHENS — Glenn Schumann has a lot on his plate this season. He’ll be taking on a bigger role as the co-defensive coordinator this season, partnering with Will Muschamp in those duties. He also has to replace most of his best players from the inside linebacker room. Nakobe...
Nick Saban Announces Significant Injury To Alabama Offense
Alabama's receiving corps took a bit of a hit this week. Nick Saban has confirmed that wide receiver JoJo Earle has suffered a Jones fractured in his foot. Earle is expected to miss at least the first month of the regular season. Saban said the recovery timeline for an injury of this magnitude is six to eight weeks.
Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium
ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association. Construction on the first phase is planned to begin after the 2022 football season and the second phase would be built after the 2023 football season. The first phase would build a new entryway and plaza and widen the lower-level concourse to make it easier for fans to get around the 92,000-seat stadium. It would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities. UGA President Jere Morehead called it “long overdue”
Patriots have two coaches call offensive plays in preseason game
With no official titles given to Joe Judge or Matt Patricia, their rotation of play-calling on Thursday night furthered the confusion of who will be the OC. As the Patriots’ first preseason game was underway, both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge could be seen wearing headsets and interacting with the offense.
