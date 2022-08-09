Imagine calling 9-1-1 and having no ambulance respond – this is an unfortunate reality rural areas are facing during a national EMS shortage. In an effort to combat the issue, the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has launched a Rural EMS Outreach Program to help services struggling due to a lack of funding and staffing shortages. James Small, the Outreach Program Manager, said “the point that we want to make is that right now, in Wisconsin, someone may call 9-1-1 and no one will come. It’s 2022 and were Wisconsin, this should be a problem we know how to fix.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO