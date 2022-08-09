ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple may launch AirPods with USB-C charging cases in 2023

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAFsk_0hAqMRpf00

Slowly but surely, Apple is making the switch to USB Type-C across its wide range of devices. MacBooks have been shipping with USB-C charging ports for years. They were joined by the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini recently. We are still waiting for a USB-C iPhone, but in the meantime, a new report suggests the AirPods charging case could be next.

AirPods with USB-C charging case rumored

On Tuesday, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his latest prediction on Twitter. Kuo predicts that Apple will launch USB-C charging cases for “all AirPods models” in 2023. He did not specify whether or not the new charging cases will ship with the AirPods or if they will be available separately and you’ll have to pay extra to upgrade.

Previous rumors have suggested that the second-generation AirPods Pro will launch this fall. Apple might unveil them alongside the iPhone 14 in September. If this timeline is accurate, it is unlikely the AirPods Pro 2 will ship with a USB-C charging case. Instead, the AirPods Pro 2 will have the same case with a Lightning port as other AirPods.

Apple adopting a new charging standard

Apple’s timeline for adopting a new port across its product lines was likely accelerated by a European Union law that would make USB-C “the common charging port” for most portable electronics by fall 2024. This includes mobile phones, tablets, headphones, earbuds, cameras, e-readers, and more. Basically, if you can lug it around with you and use it on the go, it needs to have a USB-C charger. It doesn’t spare Apple’s iPhones or AirPods.

Unless Apple is prepared to stop selling products in Europe after next year, it’s time to move to USB-C. Kuo previously predicted that the iPhone 15 would be Apple’s first USB-C iPhone. If so, it makes sense for AirPods to make the switch next year as well.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its most important phone, right now

Within each phone maker’s portfolio, one phone rules them all. The flagship – the standard-bearer for the company’s direction and technology. Maybe not the best-seller, but the flagship is the phone on which a company stakes its reputation. At Apple, it’s the iPhone 13, and its best...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

If a scratch or two doesn't bother you, these iPads deals are a steal

If the idea of owning an iPad with a scratch or dent doesn't bother you, you should check out the latest deals on refurbished iPads at Woot!. Apple products, including iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks, are known for being expensive. However, fans of the company and the iOS/macOS ecosystem note the potential advantages of these devices over Windows or Android, and if you are in the creative field, iPads, in particular, can be a valuable investment for hobbies or your business.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, & more – everything you need to know

Samsung’s big Unpacked press event of the summer is finally here, bringing fans a variety of new devices that will be available for preorder almost immediately after the show. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones are the main attraction of the press conference. But Samsung also has new wearables to go along with its next-gen phones. We’re looking at the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earphones.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

iOS 16 beta 5 brings the battery percentage back – here’s how to remove it

Apple just released iOS 16 beta 5 to developers, with a public version to follow soon to anyone looking to test the new OS. One of the significant changes in iOS 16 beta 5 is a new battery percentage indicator that appears within the battery icon in the status bar. At first glance, it seems like a great idea, a fix for a problem Apple caused years ago. But when you look at it, you might find the new battery percentage annoying and even unusable.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Apple Products#Ipad Air#Macbooks#The Ipad Pro
CNBC

Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half

Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model

The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The Moto Razr 2022 officially launches - behold, the biggest competitor to the Flip 4

The Moto 2022 has made its (Chinese) debut just hours after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The showdown is on and it is going to be a fierce one at that. The Moto Razr 2022 comes geared with amazing hardware, being powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, and a breath-taking design which successfully reconciles modernity and nostalgia.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TechSpot

Battery percentage indicator returns to notched iPhones in latest iOS 16 beta

The big picture: Apple's debut of the notch on 2017's iPhone X considerably reduced the screen space for items on the status bar. One of the more useful pieces of information available at a glance was the battery percentage indicator that Apple had to hide behind a swipe down for the Control Center. Now, the feature has returned in the latest dev build of iOS 16, albeit with a slightly tweaked implementation.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Kuo: Apple’s AR/MR headset will be the biggest thing since the iPhone

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new note to clients explaining the challenges and expectations for Apple’s upcoming virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) device. Kuo maintained his earlier prediction that the mixed reality (MR) device will get an early January 2023 launch. He also said the AR/MR headset will be Apple’s most revolutionary device after the iPhone.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Today’s deals: $25 Katchy fly & mosquito trap, $15 Bluetooth speakers, $99 AirPods, more

You won’t believe how many amazing sales are out there on Friday, August 12. And BGR’s team of deals experts is here to show you all the best ones. Highlights today include AirPods 2 for $99.99, AirPods Pro for just $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $13.50 each, the awesome Katchy fly & mosquito trap at an all-time low of $25.19 for one day, Bluetooth speaker deals starting at $14.99, and more.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

6 Safari extensions every iPhone user needs to try

Using Safari extensions on the iPhone is a great way to squeeze even more utility out of your mobile browsing experience. Now, if the idea of using browser extensions on mobile Safari sounds jarring and unfamiliar, that’s perfectly understandable. That’s because extension support for Safari on the iPhone is a relatively new feature originally introduced with last year’s iOS 15 release.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Today’s deals: $89 Nest Thermostat, illy coffee pods, Calphalon cookware, $99 AirPods, more

There are some seriously impressive daily deals to be found on Wednesday, August 10. And you’ll find all the best bargains right here thanks to our team of deals experts. Highlights in today’s big roundup include a big one-day sale on crazy wireless cameras that let your smartphone see inside anything, the newest Nest Thermostat at an all-time low of $88.24, 126 illy coffee pods for only $84.20, AirPods Pro for just $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $13.20 each, and deep discounts on Calphalon cookware & cookware sets with prices starting at just $40.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones

Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Apple's Upcoming AR Glasses May Cost Upward of $2,000 USD

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a set of augmented reality glasses, and now there are finally reports about its pricing. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant will be offering the headset for upwards of $2,000 USD, placing it at the top end of the current AR and VR market. Despite the price tag, Kuo added that Apple is planning on shipping more than 1.5 million units in 2023 alone.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Galaxy Z Fold 4 price leaks from France, teasing a similar cost as Fold 3

We’re less than a week away from Samsung’s big foldable launch event, where the Korean company will unveil its brand new flagship phones and a few new wearable devices. But there’s no shortage of rumors about these gadgets, as we’re still getting a consistent wave of leaks and reports. The latest comes from France, revealing the purported price for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 initial production run to deliver at least 90 million units

Smartphone buyers are spending less on new phones this year amid rising inflation and economic uncertainties. But Apple doesn’t share the fate of Android vendors, as iPhone demand continues to be high. A new Bloomberg report says Apple instructed suppliers to manufacture at least 90 million iPhone 14 units, on par with the initial iPhone 13 production run.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

MacBook not charging? Here are 6 ways to fix it

MacBook not charging? Whether you’re having issues with a particular charging cable, multiple cables/chargers, or intermittent trouble, follow along for 6 solutions to fix a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro that won’t juice up. Depending on the MacBook you have, it either uses a MagSafe or USB-C cable...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

BGR.com

335K+
Followers
10K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy