Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
AthlonSports.com
Chiefs Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent On Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs are beefing up their defensive line depth. On Tuesday, the AFC West franchise reportedly signed free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton. The Chiefs are signing Shelton to a one-year contract. He projects to be a depth piece for the Kansas City defense to insert at situational times.
FOX Sports
Browns to consider Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson serves longer suspension | THE HERD
Jimmy Garoppolo could have a new home soon. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Cleveland Browns are 'considering acquiring Garoppolo' if Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension is increased, especially for at least a year. Colin Cowherd reacts to the Jimmy G rumors.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns
A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
lindyssports.com
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson sued over youth camp no-show
The organizers of the Diontae Johnson Youth Football Camp sued the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver over his failure to show up for the one-day event. FlexWork Sports Management LLC contracted with Johnson to lend his name and make an appearance at the May 22 camp in Pittsburgh, and they contend they are out thousands in refunds and camp-related fees, plus damage to its reputation, because he wasn’t there.
theScore
Report: Jets sign Duane Brown to 2-year, $22M deal
The New York Jets are signing free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22-million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. New York sought reinforcements along the offensive line following Mekhi Becton's potentially season-ending knee injury suffered earlier this week. Brown, who will turn 37 at the end of the...
Yardbarker
Jets sign Pro Bowler Duane Brown, fill need following Mekhi Becton injury
The New York Jets addressed a major hole in their offensive today with the signing of five-time Pro Bowler Duane Brown. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter of the Jets’ acquisition of some much-needed help for their ailing offensive line. “Sources: Five-time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Texans Signing RB B.J. Emmons
Emmons, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft out of Florida Atlantic. He was cut loose after a month and signed on with the Raiders. He was among Las Vegas’ final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad but was...
AthlonSports.com
Dolphins, Texans Reportedly Agree To Tuesday Trade Involving Veteran Tight End
Just moments ago, the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans agreed to a Tuesday trade centered on a veteran tight end. That player is 27-year-old Adam Shaheen. The Texans are sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to Miami in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Comments / 0