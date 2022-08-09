ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adorable Ted Lasso figurines available for a limited time from Fisher-Price

By Benjamin Mayo
 2 days ago
The hit Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso is wrapping up production on its third (and supposedly final) season as we speak. In the run up to the new season premiere, the Ted Lasso merch machine has been on somewhat of a tear. Available today is this adorable Ted Lasso figurine set, made by Fisher-Price.

You can get the Fisher-Price Little People Ted Lasso special edition set here from Amazon. The set includes little people versions of six of the main cast; Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Roy Kent and Sam Obisanya.

Each figurine measures about 2.5-inches in height, perfect to accessorize a desk or shelf.

If you are looking for something a bit physically bigger, last month Funko started selling a Funko Pop character of Ted Lasso himself. And as a reminder, Warner Bros. also sells Ted Lasso shirts, mugs, and other merchandise directly through its website.

Ted Lasso is Apple’s most successful original TV show to date, warmly received by audiences and critics alike. The show has earned 40 Emmy nominations across its first two seasons, and the first season received top honors at last year’s Emmys, earning the prestigious Best Comedy Series accolade.

A release date for season three has not yet been announced. It’s unclear if it will be available this year, or if it will slip into 2023. Whilst the first two seasons premiered in late summer, production on season three began later than usual, suggesting that it won’t be ready for the typical release time frame. The upcoming third season is also currently expected to be the show’s final season, if you believe what the show-runners are currently saying.

