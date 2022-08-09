Bowlus Unveils the World’s First All-Electric Luxury Travel Trailer

Click here to read the full article.

Bowlus continues to be a pioneer.

The California-based company unveiled a new, all-electric model called the Volterra on Tuesday. The gorgeous trailer is the first fully battery-powered luxury RV to go into production.

The Volterra makes its debut 88 years after Hawley Bowlus first started selling the aluminum-riveted travel trailer that would go on to inspire the Airstream Clipper. The company’s latest model may sport Bowlus’s classic Streamline Moderne design, but everything else about it is thoroughly modern.

This is especially true of its battery system and power bank. The Volterra doesn’t need any fossil fuel to operate and has twice as much battery capacity as the brand’s previous range topper, the Terra Firma . Helping keep the battery at full capacity is an AeroSolar system that can charge the trailer’s battery pack while you’re cruising on the highway or parked on the campground. The setup uses ultra-efficient monocrystalline cells with PERC technology that can absorb a combined 480W of solar power. Thanks to the system you’ll be able to live off the grid indefinitely. The RV is also equipped with 20A outlets that will allow you to add 65 miles of range to your EV’s battery in a pinch.

The 27.1-foot trailer’s interior, which has real-wood walls and ceilings, may not be as revolutionary as its power and solar systems, but it’s still noteworthy. Inside the cabin you’ll find a galley with a two-burner induction cooktop, a spacious entertainment area (that can sleep two), a hotel-style en suite bathroom with a shower and a bedroom with room for a true king-size mattress. The Volterra comes with a limited-edition color scheme called La Cumbre inspired by the mountain peak located behind Santa Barbara. You can customize the fully vegan interior if you want something a little bolder, though. Other vital features—especially if you’re spending a lot of time away from the city—include a 50-gallon fresh water tank and high-speed Starlink satellite internet.

“The new Volterra will benefit customers as the perfect complement to an electric vehicle ,” Geneva Long, who resurrected Bowlus in 2013, said in a statement. “You can charge your Bowlus while you drive and have a fully electric experience once you arrive, and, with Volterra’s new solar panel set up, you can live off-grid indefinitely and sleep with confidence knowing you’re helping preserve the great outdoors while you enjoy its splendor.”

Interested in the industry’s first all-electric luxury trailer ? Bowlus is taking orders now through its website . The Volterra starts at $310,000, which is $25,000 more than the Terra Firma. Once complete, it will be delivered directly to you.

Click here to see all of the photos of the Bowlus Volterra all-electric travel trailer.