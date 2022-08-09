ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Bowlus Unveils the World’s First All-Electric Luxury Travel Trailer

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VaLw0_0hAqLBv400

Click here to read the full article.

Bowlus continues to be a pioneer.

The California-based company unveiled a new, all-electric model called the Volterra on Tuesday. The gorgeous trailer is the first fully battery-powered luxury RV to go into production.

The Volterra makes its debut 88 years after Hawley Bowlus first started selling the aluminum-riveted travel trailer that would go on to inspire the Airstream Clipper. The company’s latest model may sport Bowlus’s classic Streamline Moderne design, but everything else about it is thoroughly modern.

This is especially true of its battery system and power bank. The Volterra doesn’t need any fossil fuel to operate and has twice as much battery capacity as the brand’s previous range topper, the Terra Firma . Helping keep the battery at full capacity is an AeroSolar system that can charge the trailer’s battery pack while you’re cruising on the highway or parked on the campground. The setup uses ultra-efficient monocrystalline cells with PERC technology that can absorb a combined 480W of solar power. Thanks to the system you’ll be able to live off the grid indefinitely. The RV is also equipped with 20A outlets that will allow you to add 65 miles of range to your EV’s battery in a pinch.

The 27.1-foot trailer’s interior, which has real-wood walls and ceilings, may not be as revolutionary as its power and solar systems, but it’s still noteworthy. Inside the cabin you’ll find a galley with a two-burner induction cooktop, a spacious entertainment area (that can sleep two), a hotel-style en suite bathroom with a shower and a bedroom with room for a true king-size mattress. The Volterra comes with a limited-edition color scheme called La Cumbre inspired by the mountain peak located behind Santa Barbara. You can customize the fully vegan interior if you want something a little bolder, though. Other vital features—especially if you’re spending a lot of time away from the city—include a 50-gallon fresh water tank and high-speed Starlink satellite internet.

“The new Volterra will benefit customers as the perfect complement to an electric vehicle ,” Geneva Long, who resurrected Bowlus in 2013, said in a statement. “You can charge your Bowlus while you drive and have a fully electric experience once you arrive, and, with Volterra’s new solar panel set up, you can live off-grid indefinitely and sleep with confidence knowing you’re helping preserve the great outdoors while you enjoy its splendor.”

Interested in the industry’s first all-electric luxury trailer ? Bowlus is taking orders now through its website . The Volterra starts at $310,000, which is $25,000 more than the Terra Firma. Once complete, it will be delivered directly to you.

Click here to see all of the photos of the Bowlus Volterra all-electric travel trailer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VND1A_0hAqLBv400 More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 2

Related
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
Robb Report

Czinger’s Bonkers New 3-D-Printed Hypercar Could Spark an Automaking Revolution

Click here to read the full article. Helmeted and harnessed directly behind my pilot, I prepare for takeoff as the cockpit canopy shuts over us. It could be a scene from Top Gun: Maverick save for the fact that we’re not launching from an aircraft carrier but pulling out of pit lane at the Thermal Club’s track in a final prototype of the Czinger 21C hypercar. The $2 million, carbon-fiber-bodied, tandem-seat Czinger 21C astounds with specs—1,250 hp, zero to 62 mph in 1.9 seconds, a claimed top speed of 253 mph—and recently blew away the McLaren P1’s production-car track record at...
CARS
Robb Report

Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California

Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio.  Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Design#Le Mans#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Streamline Moderne#Aerosolar#Rv#Ev
MotorAuthority

Maserati introduces 10-year powertrain warranty

To add some peace of mind for anyone considering buying one of its cars, Maserati has launched a new warranty program that covers the powertrain for up to 10 years. Called the Extra10 Warranty Program, it is offered in addition to the existing Extended Warranty program that extends the whole vehicle's coverage to up to five years, from the standard three-year factory warranty. In both cases there's no mileage limit.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
CARS
Robb Report

Inside a $50 Million California Estate Where Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras Play Polo

A luxury polo property played on by Prince Harry and star polo player Nacho Figueras? Look no further than this 61-acre estate. This stunning equestrian property in Carpinteria, a charming seaside town in Santa Barbara County, has just hit the market for $50 million. The owner is professional polo player, philanthropist, and movie producer Sarah Siegel-Magness, who purchased the property in 2017. As for why she is selling, it comes down to wanting to travel the world and share her property with others.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

A Jeweler in India Just Smashed the World Record for Most Diamonds on One Ring

Click here to read the full article. You can now wear more than 20,000 diamonds on one finger. SWA Diamonds, a jeweler based in India, has unveiled a massive diamond-encrusted ring dubbed “Touch of Ami,” and it has smashed the world record for the number of set diamonds. Its staggering 24,679 stones are more than double that of the previous record holder. Inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, the piece is not exactly subtle, with an expansive, flower-like top that covers most of your hand. The intricate detailing was made by pouring liquid gold into a mold of 41 mushroom petals before...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Robb Report

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy