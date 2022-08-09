ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jeremiah
2d ago

Trump is not above the law. A judge signed off on the search warrant. He shouldn't have tried to steal classified government documents.

Guest
2d ago

Well, what other former president took 15 boxes of documents home from the White House. What other president , shredded, flushed, possibly burned official documents. SMH

Jana 01
2d ago

Only our republican officials. So let me get this right it's ok to take federal documents when you leave office and spew lies about the 2022 election and try to overthrow our democracy. And our elected officials in SD think that is ok. So you can have all the guns you want, you can lie and steal but you better not get an abortion for any reason and God forbid you smoke pot. By the way how many were injured and died as a result of that insurrection? Maybe donny should be tried for murder too. This fall vote out our gov and our republican officials. They are not for the people

POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid

A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Mar-a-Lago search removed secret papers and information on Roger Stone and Macron

Donald Trump is blasting out fundraising messages to his supporters in the wake of reports that he may have had nuclear weapons-related documents at Mar-a-Lago – and is sending out emails featuring mocked-up nuclear codes.Mr Trump has repeatedly suggested without basis that the FBI planted evidence during the search, but has not yet specifically denied that any documents were kept at the property or seized during the raid. He has however said he won’t oppose a move by the Justice Department to make public the search warrant that authorised the raid.“Not only will I not oppose the release of...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA

