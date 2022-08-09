Trump is not above the law. A judge signed off on the search warrant. He shouldn't have tried to steal classified government documents.
Well, what other former president took 15 boxes of documents home from the White House. What other president , shredded, flushed, possibly burned official documents. SMH
Only our republican officials. So let me get this right it's ok to take federal documents when you leave office and spew lies about the 2022 election and try to overthrow our democracy. And our elected officials in SD think that is ok. So you can have all the guns you want, you can lie and steal but you better not get an abortion for any reason and God forbid you smoke pot. By the way how many were injured and died as a result of that insurrection? Maybe donny should be tried for murder too. This fall vote out our gov and our republican officials. They are not for the people
