Dayton, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua’s Down a River, Down a Beer event

PIQUA – Join the Piqua community at the ninth annual Down a River, Down a Beer from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will be held at 919 S. Main St., and will feature 80 different craft beers to sample. Some of the craft beers...
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

TJ Chumps celebrates 20th anniversary in the Miami Valley

A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon returns to Fraze Saturday

A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon will feature over 10 vendors with a variety of bacon-inspired dishes and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

8 quirky facts you might not know about Dayton’s suburbs

What do Johnny Appleseed, canned ham shaped trailers and concrete lions have in common?. All of them have a story related to the Miami Valley. Here’s a look at 8 intriguing anecdotes from our communities:. 1. Englewood: Lookalike letters. The original name for Englewood, founded in 1841, was Harrisburg....
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio

OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
OBERLIN, OH
Sidney Daily News

It’s a time for families at Bremenfest

NEW BREMEN – The Bremenfest festival is considered a truly a community event by their leaders. “Everything people want in a festival is brought to you by the people of New Bremen,” said president John Parlett. “Right at the start, I want to thank all the sponsors and volunteers who supported this event!”
NEW BREMEN, OH
dayton.com

Madden Road Music Fest returns Saturday in Champaign County

The sound rebound from the pandemic will continue this weekend with the renewal of a Champaign County music festival tradition reaching a milestone. The 10th Madden Road Music Fest will be back with a mix of music including folk, bluegrass, rock, Americana and more with 10 acts, activities and fresh infrastructure, 2-10 p.m. Saturday at the Madden Farm, 1791 Madden Road, in Cable. Tickets are available.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Rebuilt McDonald’s is open

The rebuilt and modernized Hillsboro McDonald’s location reopened for business on Tuesday after more than a three-month hiatus when the old building, which had stood on North High Street for half a century, was razed and a new building sporting an updated, contemporary architectural design and interior was built in its place, according to owner Leigh Chamness.
HILLSBORO, OH
WDTN

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Summer is the perfect time to get some exercise with man’s best friend, but it does come with some safety concerns. With temperatures up to 90 degrees Monday in the Miami Valley, pavement can be as hot as 150 degrees. That is unsafe for humans and dogs. But humans have protection from […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

ADAMHS Warns of Dangers with Vaping Among Youth

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – As students return to school, vaping use will likely increase for kids. Bruce Barcelo from Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services of Montgomery County shares the dangers of vaping devices for youth and the increasingly addictive qualities and draw of vapes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

