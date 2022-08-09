Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
WDTN
Pizza Bandit Brings NY Style Slice to the Miami Valley
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We’re going inside the popular Pizza Bandit truck, which sits outside Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton. James Burton of the Pizza Bandit joined us.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua’s Down a River, Down a Beer event
PIQUA – Join the Piqua community at the ninth annual Down a River, Down a Beer from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will be held at 919 S. Main St., and will feature 80 different craft beers to sample. Some of the craft beers...
dayton.com
TJ Chumps celebrates 20th anniversary in the Miami Valley
A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers...
Cast your vote: Cincinnati Zoo down to 2 names for baby hippo
The animal care team narrowed down the 90,000 name suggestions have chosen Fritz and Ferguson as their two favorites for the baby hippo.
dayton.com
The Wild Banana has permanent location in Englewood, will continue operating smoothie truck
The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, now has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its smoothie truck. Jessica Benson, owner of The Wild Banana, told Dayton.com she was grateful for the opportunity to have a permanent spot....
dayton.com
Celebrating 75 years: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories of The Pine Club
🍴💚Robert Shepherd of Wilmington said his favorite memory at The Pine Club was eating his first steak after coming home from Vietnam. He said his “go to” meal is a medium rare filet with a great bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon. “(It’s) just a treat we can’t...
WDTN
Blind Bob’s Fried Chicken & Honey Mustard
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Ashley from Blind Bob’s joins us in the kitchen! He shares their delicious recipe for chicken tenders and honey mustard. Yum!
dayton.com
Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon returns to Fraze Saturday
A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon will feature over 10 vendors with a variety of bacon-inspired dishes and...
dayton.com
8 quirky facts you might not know about Dayton’s suburbs
What do Johnny Appleseed, canned ham shaped trailers and concrete lions have in common?. All of them have a story related to the Miami Valley. Here’s a look at 8 intriguing anecdotes from our communities:. 1. Englewood: Lookalike letters. The original name for Englewood, founded in 1841, was Harrisburg....
‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio
OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
Big Chicken set to open in Miamisburg
The Big Chicken menu features "a curated taste of Shaquille O'Neal's childhood" including crispy chicken sandwiches, jalapeno slaw and more.
Sidney Daily News
It’s a time for families at Bremenfest
NEW BREMEN – The Bremenfest festival is considered a truly a community event by their leaders. “Everything people want in a festival is brought to you by the people of New Bremen,” said president John Parlett. “Right at the start, I want to thank all the sponsors and volunteers who supported this event!”
dayton.com
Madden Road Music Fest returns Saturday in Champaign County
The sound rebound from the pandemic will continue this weekend with the renewal of a Champaign County music festival tradition reaching a milestone. The 10th Madden Road Music Fest will be back with a mix of music including folk, bluegrass, rock, Americana and more with 10 acts, activities and fresh infrastructure, 2-10 p.m. Saturday at the Madden Farm, 1791 Madden Road, in Cable. Tickets are available.
Deer hunting temporarily allowed at nature preserves
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will temporarily open fourteen state nature preserves to deer hunters.
Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Times Gazette
Rebuilt McDonald’s is open
The rebuilt and modernized Hillsboro McDonald’s location reopened for business on Tuesday after more than a three-month hiatus when the old building, which had stood on North High Street for half a century, was razed and a new building sporting an updated, contemporary architectural design and interior was built in its place, according to owner Leigh Chamness.
When is it too hot to walk your dog?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Summer is the perfect time to get some exercise with man’s best friend, but it does come with some safety concerns. With temperatures up to 90 degrees Monday in the Miami Valley, pavement can be as hot as 150 degrees. That is unsafe for humans and dogs. But humans have protection from […]
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this week
A popular celeb-owned restaurant chain is opening its first location in Ohio this week. If a fried chicken sandwich dripping with melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, bacon, and sweet and smokey BBQ sauce sounds good, you'll want to check out the new Big Chicken restaurant location when it opens later this month in Miamisburg, Ohio.
WDTN
ADAMHS Warns of Dangers with Vaping Among Youth
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – As students return to school, vaping use will likely increase for kids. Bruce Barcelo from Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services of Montgomery County shares the dangers of vaping devices for youth and the increasingly addictive qualities and draw of vapes.
