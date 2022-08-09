Hundreds of exhibitors are back for Penn State’s Ag Progress Days. Here’s a look
Penn State’s Ag Progress Days kicked off Tuesday, with exhibits, workshops and more that run through Thursday.
The commonwealth’s largest agricultural exposition is held at Penn State’s Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center in Pennsylvania Furnace and features hundreds of exhibitors from the U.S. and Canada.
It continues 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday. For a full schedule of events, visit agsci.psu.edu/apd .
Here’s a look at scenes from the first day of the event:
