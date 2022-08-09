ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Furnace, PA

Hundreds of exhibitors are back for Penn State’s Ag Progress Days. Here’s a look

By CDT staff reports
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

Penn State’s Ag Progress Days kicked off Tuesday, with exhibits, workshops and more that run through Thursday.

The commonwealth’s largest agricultural exposition is held at Penn State’s Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center in Pennsylvania Furnace and features hundreds of exhibitors from the U.S. and Canada.

It continues 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday. For a full schedule of events, visit agsci.psu.edu/apd .

Here’s a look at scenes from the first day of the event:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dX3bf_0hAqJwtR00
Visitors gather to learn about farm equipment on the first day of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXkgr_0hAqJwtR00
Mia Brokenshire, 12, rides 5-year-old Clydesdale Grace during a draft horse demonstration by Spring Mount Percherons at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZJI3_0hAqJwtR00
David Hershey of Spring Mount Percherons welcomes several youngsters for a ride with his 6 horse hitch during a draft horse demonstration at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bcPAC_0hAqJwtR00
Visitors learn about bees at a Penn State Extension booth during the Ag Progress Days on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bRFP_0hAqJwtR00
David Hershey of Spring Mount Percherons steers his 6 horse hitch during a draft horse demonstration at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4sMy_0hAqJwtR00
Visitors walk among the equipment displays at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NioON_0hAqJwtR00
Colton Specht demonstrates handmade horseshoes at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406EiF_0hAqJwtR00
Visitors listen to a demonstration about cover crop planting at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

