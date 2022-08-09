Hundreds of exhibitors are back for Penn State’s Ag Progress Days. Here’s a look

Penn State’s Ag Progress Days kicked off Tuesday, with exhibits, workshops and more that run through Thursday.

The commonwealth’s largest agricultural exposition is held at Penn State’s Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center in Pennsylvania Furnace and features hundreds of exhibitors from the U.S. and Canada.

It continues 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday. For a full schedule of events, visit agsci.psu.edu/apd .

Here’s a look at scenes from the first day of the event:

Visitors gather to learn about farm equipment on the first day of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Mia Brokenshire, 12, rides 5-year-old Clydesdale Grace during a draft horse demonstration by Spring Mount Percherons at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

David Hershey of Spring Mount Percherons welcomes several youngsters for a ride with his 6 horse hitch during a draft horse demonstration at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Visitors learn about bees at a Penn State Extension booth during the Ag Progress Days on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

David Hershey of Spring Mount Percherons steers his 6 horse hitch during a draft horse demonstration at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Visitors walk among the equipment displays at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Colton Specht demonstrates handmade horseshoes at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com