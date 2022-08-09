ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

numberfire.com

Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez idle again Thursday for Astros

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Vazquez, who has gone 2-for-12 at the dish since becoming a member of the Astros, remains out of the lineup for a second straight game. Martin Maldonado will catch for Framber Valdez and bat ninth.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon in Houston dugout for Thursday matinee

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Dubon will move back to the bench after starting in center field on Wednesday. Jake Meyers will reclaim the middle outfield spot and bat eighth. Ragans will be making just his second MLB start on Thursday afternoon against the Astros.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Mets collect another series win, defeating Reds | Main takeaways

The New York Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night at Citi Field. This win gives the Mets yet another series win, making it five in a row. The Mets are now 72-39 on the year with a five-game winning streak. They are 14-2 over their last 16 games. The Mets still have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will move to the bench on Wednesday with Wilmer Flores starting at second base. Flores will bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. numberFire's models project Flores...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal on White Sox's bench again Tuesday in Game 1

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Grandal is out of the order for a second straight contest, but he will probably be back behind the plate for Game 2 on Tuesday. Seby Zavala will catch for Lance Lynn and hit ninth in the afternoon matchup.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tom Brady (personal) away from Buccaneers through August 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (personal) will be away from the team until after the second preseason game on August 20 versus the Tennessee Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was planned before training camp started and that he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will handle the quarterback reps while Brady is gone.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting second on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench with Max Stassi moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting ninth on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Daza will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Sam Hilliard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 7.5 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Gomes will catch for left-hander Justin Steele on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Josiah Gray and the Nationals. Willson Contreras moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.8 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.9 FanDuel points...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Victor Reyes batting second for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes will start in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Willi Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Gary Sanchez catching on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sanchez will start behind the plate after Sandy Leon was benched versus Dodgers' righty Ryan Pepiot. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 8.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Garrett Cooper batting second for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cooper will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Byron Buxton leading off for Twins on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Buxton will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Luis Arraez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Buxton for 12.2 FanDuel points...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Rangers' Meibrys Viloria sitting Thursday afternoon

Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. Jonah Heim will replace Viloria behind the plate and work out of the cleanup spot. Heim has a $2,700 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project...
ARLINGTON, TX

