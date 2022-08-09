Read full article on original website
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to make tainted House Bill 6 nuclear bailout even larger
COLUMBUS, Ohio—During legislative debate over the now-scandal-ridden House Bill 6 energy law, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to extend a controversial ratepayer bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants, according to texts exchanged between now-fired FirstEnergy executives. The texts, included in an Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel request...
Lt. Gov. details involvement in what feds call Ohio’s biggest bribery scandal ever
Newly released text messages show that Ohio's Lieutenant Governor had conversations with First Energy officials linked to the state's nuclear bribery scandal.
Ohio Chips are in: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Biden has now signed the needed new bipartisan ‘Chips Act,’ as Intel is set to build a massive new Chips manufacturing plant just north of Columbus, Ohio. Both Senator Rob Portman and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb were at the White House signing ceremony. Mayor...
Finally, the barriers to green energy wind turbines in Lake Erie are falling: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court cleared a major hurdle this week for the construction of the first freshwater, offshore wind turbine facility in North America, ruling that the state permit for the Icebreaker project in Lake Erie was appropriately granted. We’re talking about what that means for the...
Cleveland Scene
A Gerrymandering Expert Explains Why State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Cuyahoga County, only 10% of registered voters showed up for the special race. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout. The special...
Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
Ohio, Kentucky governors make second funding request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the two states jointly submitted a second federal funding application to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, according to a media release. >>Previous Story: Ohio, Kentucky governors request nearly $2...
WOUB
Advocates warn of ‘COVID cliff’ as Ohio looks to spend remaining federal relief dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — After unveiling a new digital tool that tracks federal relief dollars distributed in Ohio, a collection of advocates said the state needs to put more money into services for low-income Ohioans. The state received $5.4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue...
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
WSYX ABC6
Secretary of State refers 11 non-citizens to Ohio AG for possible election fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has referred 11 non-citizens to Attorney General Dave Yost for investigation of potential election law violations. LaRose said the referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have...
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose accuses 11 non-citizens of being illegally registered to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office has accused 11 non-citizens living in the state of being illegally registered to vote and has referred the matter to law enforcement for further investigation. LaRose claims 10 of the individuals were unlawfully registered but did not vote, while...
Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday. The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in […]
Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it
“Aristotle” has a great line that Aristotle never said or wrote: “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” This misattribution to Aristotle predates the Interwebs. The earliest it appears in print is in Lowell Bennion’s 1959 book, “Religion and the Pursuit of Truth.” The […] The post Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
Ohio State to keep summer COVID-19 protocols in place for fall semester
There will be no changes from the university’s summer COVID-19 guidelines for the fall semester as of now, university spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.
Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
wosu.org
First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities
Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
Columbus Schools releases opening plan to be used if strike occurs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Families across the city of Columbus are dealing with uncertainty as the start of the school year gets closer. With contract negotiations between the Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association (CEA) stalled, it’s unclear what exactly classes will look like to begin the year. “It’s nerve wracking right now […]
thecentersquare.com
Ohio weekly gas-price drop among best in the nation
(The Center Square) – One of the largest decreases in prices at the pump in the nation was registered in Ohio over the last week, with the state’s average gas price falling below $4 a gallon and well below the national average, according to AAA. Ohio gas prices...
