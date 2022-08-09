ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Ohio Chips are in: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Biden has now signed the needed new bipartisan ‘Chips Act,’ as Intel is set to build a massive new Chips manufacturing plant just north of Columbus, Ohio. Both Senator Rob Portman and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb were at the White House signing ceremony. Mayor...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
Joe Biden
Troy Balderson
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday. The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it

“Aristotle” has a great line that Aristotle never said or wrote: “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” This misattribution to Aristotle predates the Interwebs. The earliest it appears in print is in Lowell Bennion’s 1959 book, “Religion and the Pursuit of Truth.” The […] The post Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Schools releases opening plan to be used if strike occurs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Families across the city of Columbus are dealing with uncertainty as the start of the school year gets closer. With contract negotiations between the Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association (CEA) stalled, it’s unclear what exactly classes will look like to begin the year. “It’s nerve wracking right now […]
thecentersquare.com

Ohio weekly gas-price drop among best in the nation

(The Center Square) – One of the largest decreases in prices at the pump in the nation was registered in Ohio over the last week, with the state’s average gas price falling below $4 a gallon and well below the national average, according to AAA. Ohio gas prices...
