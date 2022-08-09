Read full article on original website
Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts
Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
'Wakanda Forever,' the long-awaited sequel to 'Black Panther,' hits theaters in November. Here's everything we know so far.
We breakdown everything that's known about the "Black Panther" sequel and how it's moving forward without Chadwick Boseman.
Avengers Assemble Alpha kicks off "the biggest Avengers story ever" and the end of Jason Aaron's run
Jason Aaron starts the story that will conclude his Avengers run in November
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2023
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
Ben Affleck reportedly replaced Michael Keaton as Batman in Aquaman 2
Keaton’s Dark Knight was set to make an earlier return to the DCEU
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
With a 2023 Slate Hobbled by Controversial Stars, Warner Bros. and DC Stick to 2022 Titles in Muted Comic-Con Appearance
For most of the 2010s, Warner Bros. cast a massive shadow at San Diego Comic-Con. Between its substantial presence on the showroom floor and a pull-out-all-the-stops presentation in Hall H that could stretch well beyond two hours, the studio was second to none — not even its main rival, Marvel Studios — in its ability to leverage the largest fan convention in North America to its advantage.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
AXE: Death to Mutants #1 preview ramps up the violence between the X-Men and Eternals
Marvel Comics is ramping up AXE: Judgment Day, which puts the Avengers in the middle of a fight between the Eternals and X-Men as the Eternals try to wipe out mutantkind due to their belief that mutants are offshoots of the Deviants. On August 17, the event expands with a tie-in three-issue limited series titled AXE: Death to Mutants.
Best Marvel supervillains
We rank the ultimate top 10 best Marvel supervillains ever to appear in comic books
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
IGN
Black Adam Director Explains Why Dwayne Johnson's Titular Character Is the DC Universe's 'Dirty Harry'
Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra has compared Dwayne Johnson's titular antihero to Clint Eastwood's Dirty Harry, underscoring how his character differs from other DC superheroes. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Collet-Serra explained how Black Adam - whose real name is Teth-Adam - is built differently from other DC...
ComicBook
The Batman 2 Still Hasn't Been Greenlit by Warner Bros.
The Batman 2 has not yet been officially greenlit by Warner Bros. As details of big changes to the DC Films franchise under the new Warner Bros. Discovery merger continue to shake out, it looks like The Batman sequel isn't as sure of a thing as when The Batman 2 was first announced publicly during DC/WB's panel at CinemaCon 2022. In the latest report from Variety, we're now hearing that "Writer-director Matt Reeves is on track for a sequel with star Robert Pattinson, but the project remains in development and does not yet have a greenlight – any future film is years away."
IGN
Idris Elba Wants His Suicide Squad Character to Fight Superman Onscreen
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has revealed that he would like to return to the DCEU as Bloodsport to see his character go up against Superman. The Suicide Squad's writer and director James Gunn considered Elba for a few different DC Comics characters before eventually settling on Bloodsport, an obscure 1980s comic book character best known for shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet. The Suicide Squad touched on this backstory, but Elba told Variety that he would like to explore their history further onscreen.
DC Comics’ Biggest Box Office Hits Have Wildly Changed Things
While 'The Joker' and 'The Batman' are standout hits, the DCEU has produced a few notable flops. What does that mean for DC Comics movies going forward?
‘I Am Groot’: Do the Marvel Shorts Tie Into the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Movies?
'I Am Groot' has made its debut on Disney+, but do the new shorts tie into 'The Guardians of the Galaxy' movies and should fans watch them before Vol. 3?
CNET
Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Trailers, Cast and Everything You Need to Know
"Being a superhero is for billionaires and narcissists... and adult orphans, for some reason." Yes, Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is clearly going to have some fun with the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it premieres on Disney Plus on Thursday, Aug. 18. Here's everything we know about the show and...
ComicBook
DC Can Succeed, But Not if They Chase Marvel
During Friday's earnings call for Warner Bros. Discovery, CEO David Zaslav told investors that he was working with Disney veteran Alan Horn on creating a ten-year plan for their DC brand, comparing it to what Horn participated in with luminaries at Marvel like Kevin Feige and Michael Iger. This makes him the latest in a string of executives who think that DC's key to success is to copy what Marvel has done. But we're here to tell you there's decades of evidence to suggest that DC's can succeed, but not if they chase Marvel to do it.
DC's scrapped cinematic plans reportedly revealed
The DCEU's plans were said to have involved a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie
