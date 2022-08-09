ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurelville, OH

Laurelville Fire Department getting creative in wake of festival cancellation

By By STEVEN COLLINS For the Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

LAURELVILLE — In the wake of the cancellation of the Fireman’s Old Time Festival in Laurelville, the Laurelville Volunteer Fire Department is getting creative with their fundraising and attaching some of their events at the now cancelled festival to a planned car show in September.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in the village. The plan is to have a concert Friday night along with some things for kids and the family and then the car show on Saturday. The proceeds from the event all benefit the fire department.

Butch Valentine, Laurelville fire chief, said the cancelled contract has forced them to re-think their usual plans since they many alternate options are already booked for the festival that helps generate tens of thousands for the volunteer department.

“With us losing the fireman’s festival we already had the car show scheduled so we decided to try to get a band hired and do a few things during the car show Friday night and Saturday with a fun weekend,” Valentine said. “We’ll get two days of frying fish, some craft vendors coming in Friday night and Saturday and a couple bounce houses for the kids on Friday. The car show is the main event on Saturday.”

Valentine said Friday night they’ll have the band Three Chords and a Beer, who will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with the annual cake auction at 8:30. The fish fry will start at 5 p.m. with the craft vendors and bounce houses opening at 6 p.m.

On Saturday the event continues as the craft vendors open at 9 a.m. and the car show and fish fry start at 11 a.m. Valentine said they’ll have between 20 and 25 craft vendors.

Valentine said the Fireman’s Oldtime Festival was ultimately shelved due to the carnival company having increased fuel and insurance costs, issues with hiring people to do the work, as well as the newly implemented Tyler’s Law going into effect.

Tyler’s law was enacted in 2019 in the wake of a 2017 malfunction of a ride at the Ohio State fair killed Tyler Jarrell and injured several others including a woman who later died due to her injuries. The law required increased record keeping for temporary amusement rides, more notification to the Ohio Department of Agriculture and a classification system for rides to help identify needs for more comprehensive inspections.

“The inspections are so tough they’re having issues getting their rides passed,” Valentine said. “Last year we had Big O Amusements and they were going to bring eight to 10 rides and by the time they got through inspection they had two that had to come down so we only had six rides.”

Valentine said they’re looking to perhaps move the Old Time Festival for 2023 to before the Pickaway County Fair as a way to find a new ride company that would do the festival.

“I’m not doing very well trying to get a company to have the Fireman’s Festival then,” he said. “COVID put several of the small companies out of business and their equipment got bought up and it’s tough for these companies to try to make money.

Valentine vowed to continue trying but didn’t seem very hopeful for the future.

“Laurelville is one of the few communities around that is still having a four day festival but that looks like it could be a thing of the past,” he said. “There used to be six other festivals in small communities like ours around the area 20 to 25 years ago.”

Steven Collins is senior reporter for The Circleville Herald.

The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
ABOUT

We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

