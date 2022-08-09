ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Researchers find way to shrink a VR headset down to normal glasses size

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Researchers from Stanford University and Nvidia have teamed up to help develop VR glasses that look a lot more like regular spectacles. Okay, they are rather silly looking due to the ribbons extended from either eye, but they're much, much flatter and compact than your usual goggle-like virtual reality headsets today.

"A major barrier to widespread adoption of VR technology, however, is the bulky form factor of existing VR displays and the discomfort associated with that," the research paper published at Siggraph 2022 says.

These aptly named "Holographic Glasses" can deliver a full-colour 3D holographic image using optics that are only 2.5mm thick. Compared to the traditional way a VR headset works, in which a lens magnifies a smaller display some distance away from it, shrinking all the prerequisite parts down to such a small size is quite the spectacular step forward for VR.

The Holographic Glasses prototype uses pancake lenses, which is a concept that has been thrown around a couple of times in the past few years. These pancake lenses not only allow for a much smaller profile but reportedly they have a few other benefits, too:  the resolution they can offer is said to be unlimited, meaning you can crank up the resolution for VR headsets, and they offer a much wider field of view at up to 200°.

Previous prototypes for pancaked VR glasses before this have managed to use them to reduce the gap between the lens and the screen to a tiny fraction of today's VR headsets. However, they could only display 2D images. Not great for today's immersive experiences.

The Stanford and Nvidia device hopes to build on those previous prototypes: delivering both 3D images and minimising the gap between lens and screen even further.

The research paper lists the glasses as such: "a coherent light source that is coupled into a pupil-replicating waveguide, which provides the illumination for a phase-only SLM that is mounted on the waveguide in front of the user’s eye. This SLM creates a small image behind the device, which is magnified by a thin geometric phase (GP) lens."

Just your usual stuff, then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGQS5_0hAqIVDj00

(Image credit: Nvidia, Stanford University)

Granted, it's a bit of a complex subject to get your head around from the paper alone, and I have no doubt the results are more impressive in person. However, the final result is a very small VR device that could be game-changing if made a reality outside of the lab. It also only weighs 60g, which is notably far lighter than even the Meta Quest 2 , which rolls in at 503g.

Though, it's very much a promise of what's to come more than an immediately shippable product today. There are some limitations: while there's scope to have a much higher FOV than current generation VR headsets, this particular wearable prototype only offered an FOV of 22.8°. The benchtop prototype offered even less, at only 16.1°.

"[The FOV] is far smaller than commercially available VR/AR displays. However, the FOV was mainly limited by the size of the available SLM and the focal length of the GP lens, both of which could be improved with different components," the researchers say.

Virtual reality

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUKqo_0hAqIVDj00

(Image credit: Valve)

Best VR headset : which kit should you choose?
Best graphics card : you need serious GPU power for VR
Best gaming laptop : don't get tied to your desktop in VR

Another limitation is the likely requirement for a very accurate measurement of the user's pupil, which won't be easy without a well-thought-out design. It would be possible to use an infrared gaze tracker to do this, the researchers note, but you'd need to be able to track the wearer's pupil size constantly as they will adjust often to different light conditions while using the glasses.

You can read up on the whole project in the recently published research paper titled " Holographic Glasses for Virtual Reality " by Jonghyun Kim, Manu Gopakumar, Suyeon Choi, Yifan Peng, Ward Lopes, and Gordon Wetzstein.

But there's a lot that's very impressive about even these concept VR glasses. As the researchers state: "With an idea utilizing the user’s pupil as a natural Fourier filter as well as the Pupil-HOGD algorithm considering the HDOs and the pupil size, a true glasses-form factor holographic VR was presented for the first time."

Now just to wait and see which enterprising company puts it to good use in a shipping product.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Quantum dot nanocomposites for flexible retina

Intrinsically stretchable QD-based semiconducting nanocomposites enable the realization of electronic retina with multispectral response. Vision is arguably the most important way of perceiving the external world. Inspired by the human retina, various electronic imaging devices have been developed including charge-coupled devices (CCD) and complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors. However, they are made of rigid and brittle semiconductor materials such as Si and GaAs. Realizing flexible imaging sensors is of great interest, because it can turn any complex, curvy surfaces into electronic eyes, for applications in the internet of things and metaverse1. To achieve stretchable and flexible photosensors, many approaches have been proposed. One example is to bond inorganic semiconductor circuit islands onto the soft substrate, which are further interconnected by suspending serpentine shaped stretchable bridges2,3. Another approach is to construct flexible circuits using compliant polymeric matrices that contain organic semiconducting nanomaterials4,5. However, most of the flexible photosensors cannot see colours, and challenges remain to achieve full colour flexible devices.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Logitech G715

Good connectivity with immense range (10m/33ft) The Logitech G715 gaming keyboard is the company's wireless option within the new Aurora series (opens in new tab). The peripheral designs in this collection are based around a "dreamy aesthetic," with customisation and inclusivity at their heart. Much like the company's Colour Collection (opens in new tab), the designs move away from stark black shells, and invite more customisation with options in their "ethereal" pastel colourway. But there's a bit of a catch, which I'll get to in a moment.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Glasses#Vr Headsets#The Glasses#Virtual Reality Headsets#Stanford University#Siggraph 2022
TechCrunch

Superblocks secures $37M to help companies build and maintain internal apps

A decent chunk of developers’ time is spent on internal tooling, including building admin dashboards, report-generating systems and data pipelines. And it’s here where there’s a meaningful opportunity to cut down on repetitive, manual programming work, according to Brad Menezes. He’s the CEO of Superblocks, a recently launched platform that provides building blocks to create custom internal apps, workflows and scheduled jobs.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

How this founder is SaaS-ifying air-quality tracking

We all have a right to clean air, but chances are you aren’t getting accurate air quality data — Davida and the Aclima team are looking to change that. In this episode, she talks with Jordan and Darrell about the struggles she faced trying to start a climate company right after the clean tech bubble burst, how she’s stayed laser-focused on her mission, and how working with state governments is paramount for her company and measuring air-quality at scale.
TECHNOLOGY
morningbrew.com

Gaming companies miss earnings expectations

Video games are cool, but have you ever…gone outside?. Yesterday, Roblox became the latest gaming company to report weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Not only did the gaming platform not have as many daily active users as analysts predicted, but its users didn’t buy as much of Roblox’s in-game currency and main source of revenue, Robux.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tower of Fantasy codes currently active and how to redeem them

Tower of Fantasy codes are a way of getting free stuff in the new Genshin-like open world sci-fi RPG. It's pretty usual for gacha games to release freebies in the form of codes, helping players get in-game or premium currencies to trade for randomized pulls of new characters, or to ease the burden of all that material farming they're inevitably going to have to do.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
PC Gamer

Every Spider-Man circuit puzzle solution

The Spider-Man circuit puzzles might seem easy at first, but placing wires and matching the right voltage gets harder as the game goes on. Just like the spectrographs (opens in new tab), there are some you have to complete as part of the remaster's main story, but there are also a whole bunch to ponder over in Octavius Labs.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

All Genshin Impact codes from the version 3.0 livestream

Genshin Impact codes are a big part of the livestream that airs every couple of months. People tune in to find out what's coming in the game, but also to get some free Primogems they can use to wish on the upcoming characters. This time we're getting our first fully-fledged look at the Sumeru region and its new Dendro-element characters, so you can bet a lot of people will be watching.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

LG plans to introduce 20-inch OLED panels this year

LG plans to introduce a 20-inch OLED panel by the end of the year, and unlike most other offerings in this size, it will be used in consumer devices. LG is the leading manufacturer of OLED panels for several other device categories, and the company has been making panels for watches, TVs, and smartphones—but this will be the first time the company will make OLEDs suitable for computer monitors or smaller televisions.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Tower of Fantasy apologizes for long launch day server queues with freebies for all

The newest Genshin-like is drawing plenty of day one interest from PC and mobile players. As was likely expected for a free-to-play online game launch, Tower of Fantasy's servers are struggling to handle day one interest with 10+ hour long server queues. We've already gone hands on with it and dubbed it a "messy Genshin Impact," though it does bring customizable characters and a slightly more shared world than Genshin. Even so, no surprise that all the current Genshin lovers are jumping in to see if it's a competitor worth fussing over before they head back to Teyvat.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tower of Fantasy player discovers upsetting bug

Tower of Fantasy, the new free-to-play MMO-like action game, has had a turbulent launch. Hordes of players slammed into its servers (opens in new tab) and were met with queues and errors preventing them from getting into the game. And now that more of them are squeezing in, they've found that the game wasn't fully prepared for them.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

After nearly 30 years, Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster studio CEO David Braben steps down

Braben will remain with the company in a new role, but day-to-day operations at Frontier Developments will now be led by former chief creative officer Jonny Watts. Just shy of 30 years after founding the company, David Braben is stepping down as CEO of UK-based studio Frontier Developments. Braben will remain with the company in the newly-created role of president and founder, while longtime chief creative officer Jonny Watts will move into the chief executive position.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Here's when Cult of the Lamb unlocks in your timezone

The Cult of the Lamb release is upon us; the time is nigh to gather your cult of cutesy followers and fight the false prophets infesting the woods for dominance. "This is Animal Crossing if Tom Nook craved power instead of money" is what we called it in our Cult of the Lamb review (opens in new tab), and to be honest, that sounds pretty fun.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy