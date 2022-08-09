ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations

 2 days ago

7 Leaves Cafe , the naturally delicious cafe found in California, Nevada, Texas, and Georgia, is opening two new locations within Los Angeles County .

First, the company will open a new site in Montebello at 2200 Beverly Blvd., Ste 100 . This location will move into the former home of Chase Bank later this year. A representative from the company tells What Now Los Angeles the company plans to open this corporate-owned location in either September or October 2022 . Next, the company is opening another corporate-owned location in Monterey Park at 795 West Garvey Avenue , opening in the first quarter of 2023.

Beyond Los Angeles County, 7 Leaves Cafe is also expanding into Orange County, with a new site coming to Fountain Valley at 16225 Harbor Blvd . This is a huge accomplishment for the company, co-founded by Sonny Nguyen , since it started in 2011 from a small 1,100-square-foot store in the heart of Little Saigon. Now 7 Leaves Cafe has 42 locations in four states, a feat made possible through franchise agreements. When the two new Los Angeles locations open, customers can expect a variety of delicious drinks, all made by hand, and housemade macarons.

“While most people come to enjoy our drinks, we try to enhance that experience with the warm and welcoming ambiance of our store,” according to the company’s website. “We focus on using natural elements to remind ourselves of our connection with the Earth without sacrificing modern style. Our linear setup helps us maintain a simplistic yet clean and attractive design. We arrange our seating to cater to the community’s needs, whether it be to study or to meet up with friends.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6iG8_0hAqISZY00
Photo: Official


Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

