Sponsorships and tickets available for Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels 10th gala

The Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels 10th annual Black-Tie Night of Hope Gala is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, 6-10 p.m. at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, located at 6902 E. Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale.

This annual event raises much needed financial resources, and supports the mission and services of the organization, a press release stated. Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels offers Comfort and Care counseling, Comfycozy’s for Chemo apparel, Major Distraction events and many more programs for warriors and their families fighting pediatric cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

“Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels is celebrating our 10th year and the thousands of families we have helped in the fight for their lives against cancer,” Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels founder, Lorraine Tallman, said in the release. “I lost my daughter and husband to cancer. I honor them and their legacies by supporting families in the way I needed to be supported but was not. Individual health, well-being and self-care is a priority put to the wayside during this most stressful and trying time. This gala recognizes the important work, staff, volunteers and donors do in support of our community and those effected.”

The Night of Hope Gala is not possible without generous supporters who underwrite the evening’s expenses, according to the press release. A variety of event sponsorships are available, which range from $500 to $25,000 and can be made online or by mailing a check to 340 E. Coronado Road, Suite 100, Phoenix. For more information, contact Rovie Mae Balonio via email at rovie@amandahope.org.

Table sponsors and individual tickets are also available for purchase. Event and table sponsors are invited to provide one item for the swag bags to go home with every guest. Event sponsors who are interested in providing an item for the swag bag should contact Tiffanie Adkins via email at tiffanie@amandahope.org or by calling 602-612-5372.

For general questions about the event, contact Shelby Hollin at shelby@amandahope.org or call 602-775-5097.