Beaumont, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Violations prompt immediate closure of Evadale game room, one arrest

EVADALE — On August 10, 2022, a game room inspection was conducted on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, Texas. The game room was found to have several violations of the Jasper County Ordinance Regulating Game Rooms, warranting the immediate closure of the facility until further notice. The game room could face fines up to $10,000.00 per violation, along with other penalties.
EVADALE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Daughtry requests withdrawal of guilty plea

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a date rape drug over the internet to an unauthorized purchaser. Now, he is asking the court to reverse that plea. The defendant was indicted by a federal grand jury...
NEDERLAND, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Status of Port Neches Riverfront project

PORT NECHES — KFDM has checked on the status of the planned development on the Port Neches Riverfront. Upscale homes are being built but two years after the city approved plans for new businesses, there's no sign of work or progress. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams went to the city...
PORT NECHES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair

BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Appointment of Beaumont city manager makes history

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is making history with the hiring of the new city manager. In a 4-3 vote along racial lines, council members hired Beaumont's first Black city manager, Kenneth Williams. The milestone didn't happen quickly, Council engaged in a heated debate in full public view.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits Port Arthur ISD for back to school

PORT ARTHUR — The Morning Show's Tan Radford heads to Port Arthur to check on the back to school experience of kids coming back and some coming for the first time. Tan starts at the Port Arthur bus barn to speak with the director about getting back into the routine, how a shortage of drivers is affecting them, and the expectations of conduct from the students riding the buses.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Jury convicts man in collision that killed bicyclist in west Beaumont

BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom has found a man guilty in a collision that killed a bicyclist in west Beaumont. Deliberations in the trial of Jason Lynn McKnight began late Wednesday afternoon and the jury returned with the verdict at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The jury...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur PD seeks information regarding multiple unrelated crimes

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police Department is seeking information about multiple unrelated crimes that took place on August 5. The earliest incident occurred shortly after midnight. Officers responded to the Southeast Texas Medical Center in reference to a victim that had been shot in the buttocks. The shooting occurred at the Louis Manor Apartments, however there were no suspects or no witnesses, and the victim didn't wish to pursue criminal charges.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show goes to Silsbee ISD for back to school

SILSBEE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Silsbee to speak with Silsbee Elementary Principal Dr. Gerald Chandler see how the first day back to school went for teachers and incoming students. For the latest information and to stay up-to-date, follow KFDM on social media. Had an amazing...
SILSBEE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Home of former NFL star Earl Thomas ablaze

ORANGE — Orange Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith says they believe a fire at former NFL Free Safety Earl Thomas was caused by a lightning strike. They said they were able to breach the home, but had to pull back and fight defensively due to the severity of the blaze.
ORANGE, TX

