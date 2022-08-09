Read full article on original website
Violations prompt immediate closure of Evadale game room, one arrest
EVADALE — On August 10, 2022, a game room inspection was conducted on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, Texas. The game room was found to have several violations of the Jasper County Ordinance Regulating Game Rooms, warranting the immediate closure of the facility until further notice. The game room could face fines up to $10,000.00 per violation, along with other penalties.
Daughtry requests withdrawal of guilty plea
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a date rape drug over the internet to an unauthorized purchaser. Now, he is asking the court to reverse that plea. The defendant was indicted by a federal grand jury...
Status of Port Neches Riverfront project
PORT NECHES — KFDM has checked on the status of the planned development on the Port Neches Riverfront. Upscale homes are being built but two years after the city approved plans for new businesses, there's no sign of work or progress. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams went to the city...
Kenneth Williams sends statement to KFDM about appointment as Beaumont city manager
BEAUMONT — Statement from Kenneth Williams regarding selection as City Manager of Beaumont, Texas. “Becoming City Manager of Beaumont is a dream come true and one I certainly treasure. The City of Beaumont is the right fit for my skills, experience, and education in partnering with City Staff to achieve the goals of the City.
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair
BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
Appointment of Beaumont city manager makes history
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is making history with the hiring of the new city manager. In a 4-3 vote along racial lines, council members hired Beaumont's first Black city manager, Kenneth Williams. The milestone didn't happen quickly, Council engaged in a heated debate in full public view.
Volunteer firefighters confront fire danger in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — KFDM's Angel San Juan talks to Kirbyville VFD's Chief Greg Ellis about the dangers volunteer firefighters face and the burn ban Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has in place. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
Remains in two vehicles in same waterway may provide closure in missing persons cases
PORT ARTHUR/PORT NECHES — Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that at the same time Port Arthur Police found the remains of Elton Harris in a submerged vehicle Tuesday afternoon, they found another vehicle and remains believed to be those of a man reported missing from Port Neches in 2008.
The Morning Show visits Port Arthur ISD for back to school
PORT ARTHUR — The Morning Show's Tan Radford heads to Port Arthur to check on the back to school experience of kids coming back and some coming for the first time. Tan starts at the Port Arthur bus barn to speak with the director about getting back into the routine, how a shortage of drivers is affecting them, and the expectations of conduct from the students riding the buses.
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
Orange County Sheriff's Office welcomes students on first day back to school
ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County Sheriff's Office welcomes students back from summer break this morning!. There were lots of smiles, high fives and excited greetings as we start another safe and successful school year.
Jury convicts man in collision that killed bicyclist in west Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom has found a man guilty in a collision that killed a bicyclist in west Beaumont. Deliberations in the trial of Jason Lynn McKnight began late Wednesday afternoon and the jury returned with the verdict at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The jury...
Port Arthur PD seeks information regarding multiple unrelated crimes
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police Department is seeking information about multiple unrelated crimes that took place on August 5. The earliest incident occurred shortly after midnight. Officers responded to the Southeast Texas Medical Center in reference to a victim that had been shot in the buttocks. The shooting occurred at the Louis Manor Apartments, however there were no suspects or no witnesses, and the victim didn't wish to pursue criminal charges.
Surveillance video captures burglars stealing 16 firearms from gun shop in Pinehurst
PINEHURST — We're learning about more evidence Pinehurst police have gathered to help them arrest four burglars, who broke into a new Orange County gun shop. Surveillance video and the suspects left behind clues at the scene of the crime, including blood. The burglary happened at the Red Lion...
The Morning Show goes to Silsbee ISD for back to school
SILSBEE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Silsbee to speak with Silsbee Elementary Principal Dr. Gerald Chandler see how the first day back to school went for teachers and incoming students. For the latest information and to stay up-to-date, follow KFDM on social media. Had an amazing...
Chief says no serious injuries reported when driver hits BPD truck with 2 officers inside
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a collision involving a police truck and another vehicle. The accident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South 11th Street at Hollywood. Chief Jim Singletary tells KFDM/Fox 4 News preliminary reports indicate the other driver hit the...
The Lutcher Theater's 2022-2023 season to include The Blue Man Group & holiday favorites
ORANGE — The Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts located in Orange has released their 2022-2023 season line up. Spotlight Package tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets go on sale August 15. "The advantage of purchasing a Season Spotlight Package is the choice of four or more shows,...
Home of former NFL star Earl Thomas ablaze
ORANGE — Orange Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith says they believe a fire at former NFL Free Safety Earl Thomas was caused by a lightning strike. They said they were able to breach the home, but had to pull back and fight defensively due to the severity of the blaze.
