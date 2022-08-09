ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, MO

kjluradio.com

MoDOT to close Route 63 exit ramp coming into Jefferson City Monday night

MoDOT announces a road project, effecting motorists trying to get into Jefferson City, from southbound Route 63, will begin earlier than originally planned. The southbound exit ramp from 63 to westbound Route 54 was originally supposed to close to traffic on Tuesday, August 16. But MoDOT’s Central District announced earlier today the exit ramp will now close Monday night.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Suspects in Ashland burglary and Jefferson City pursuit remain at large

Authorities are looking for suspects who burglarized a pharmacy in Ashland and led officers in Jefferson City on a pursuit. The Ashland Police Department says the Kilgore’s Pharmacy on Eastside Drive was burglarized just after 4:00 this morning. The suspects cut a hole in the side of the building to get inside. One of the items they stole included a GPS tracker.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people injured in motorcycle crash in Callaway County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Multiple people were injured Friday night after a crash involving several motorcycles. Those involved in the crash, were veterans of the Central Missouri Honor Flight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on I-70 Westbound at Cedar Creek in Callaway County just after 9:30 p.m. The Central Missouri Honor Flight's The post Multiple people injured in motorcycle crash in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man pleads guilty to part in Cole County robbery

One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year pleads guilty. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down Thursday to accessory to stealing. He’ll be sentenced either August 24 or 25. He’d originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Spain and...
COLE COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City

A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Boone County prosecutor wants refocus on shootings, homicides

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County's new prosecutor wants the office to refocus its efforts on investigating and pursuing shooting and homicide cases. Roger Johnson said the 14 lawyers that make up the Boone County Prosecutor's Office have 26 homicide cases to deal with right now. Each one of them, Johnson said, compounds the work the office already has to do with prosecuting other crimes.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man charged with parental kidnapping

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man is facing a parental kidnapping charge after the mother reported their 3-year-old daughter missing on Friday. A Cole County prosecutor has charged Thomas Chee with one county of parental kidnapping. The child's mother called the police after Chee allegedly picked up the child from daycare but then The post Jefferson City man charged with parental kidnapping appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Bad weekend for motorcyclists

Two people die in unrelated motorcycle crashes. 24 – year old Chantelle Gianino died Friday when a car hit her motorcycle on Highway 54 in Jefferson City. 59 – year old Charles Gagnon was killed when he was thrown off the back of a motorcycle that ran off Highway 50 in Moniteau County Saturday. The rider, David Burnett, was seriously hurt.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
bocojo.com

Tempers Flare at Park Board

When Ashland resident Ron Wilcox began speaking at the Tuesday evening Park Board meeting August 8th, the atmosphere took a confrontational tone almost immediately. Mr. Wilcox started with apologizing to board member Marcy Wood for having been rude to her at the last public meeting, however, he emphasized that he was not wrong about what he said to the board. Mr. Wilcox stated to the Journal that he had stated the Park Board does nothing outside of the Fall Festival, movie nights, and egg hunts. Throughout his public comments timeframe, he reiterated his beliefs that the park board members need to be more hands-on in doing work in the park. He also emphasized his appreciation for last year’s Fall Festival and his hopes that this year’s festival would be just as successful.
ASHLAND, MO
kwos.com

JCMO Police hunt for non – custodial dad

A man is accused of taking his 3 – year old daughter from a Jefferson City daycare. The child went missing last week when Thomas Chee picked her up. The mother couldn’t get a hold of him. Law officers tracked Chee’s cellphone to Nebraska. They think he’s headed to California state to visit his mother.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

