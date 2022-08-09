Read full article on original website
Related
swark.today
Nevada County Quorum Court passes appropriation ordinance for law enforcement stipend
The Nevada County Quorum Court met for their August meeting last night, and SWARK.Today has the full meeting that can be watched above. Highlights of the night include the following. Court members passed an appropriation ordinance that gives full-time law enforcement officers a one-time stipend of $5,000. This is in...
magnoliareporter.com
Three mayoral positions in Columbia County draw opposition for general election
Mayoral races in Emerson, McNeil and Waldo will be contested in the November 8 general election. The filing period for municipal offices ended at noon Wednesday as the final candidates filed their petitions with the Columbia County Clerk’s Office. Most city governments in the county’s five cities and towns will be unchanged when the new slates officially take office on January 1.
swark.today
Democratic candidate for governor Chris Jones to bring Walk a Mile Tour to Hope August 17, Prescott August 23
Terry Powell Grocery 310 E Greenwood St Hope, Arkansas 71801. Help the Chris for Governor Campaign to Walk a Mile in Your Shoes this Summer!. Come out and show Chris Jones around Hope! We will begin walking around 4:30 pm from Terry Powell’s Grocery. We want to visit your...
swark.today
Ribbon Cutting officially opens the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival!
The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in the Coliseum today to kick off events for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival to much fanfare and applause. Ceremonies took place on the stage in front of the new watermelon balloon arch photo booth that was created for festival patrons to have photo opportunities. Mayor Don Still said a few words of praise about the festival and encouraged participants to enjoy the week’s activities. In attendance were a few winners of Tuesday night’s Watermelon Festival Pageant, and these young Miss and Mister representatives were observed thoroughly enjoying their debut as reigning crown-holders. This ceremony is only the beginning of the next three days of fun-filled festival events at the Hope Fair Park for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swark.today
Dylan Kilgore Wins Watermelon Weigh Off
Dylan Kilgore, from Hope, AR, won the watermelon weighoff Thursday evening weighing in a 79 pound watermelon. Chairman, Mark Ross and Dr. Christine Holt from UAHT coordinated the weigh off.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 5, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Jason James Shands, 35, of Emerson and Elizabeth Lynn Lalonde, 30, of Emerson, August 5. Myles Foster Jones, 22,...
swark.today
Farmers Bank Foundation holding fundraiser for Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation September 16-17 in Magnolia
Magnolia, AR (August 11, 2022) – The Farmers Bank Foundation is gearing up for its third annual Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation (AGFF) fundraiser, now named the South Arkansas Outdoor Social. Traditionally a trap shooting tournament, the event includes a Fishing Derby and Red Dirt Country Concert. All events will take place the weekend of September 16 and 17, 2022, in Magnolia, Arkansas, on the Southern Arkansas University campus.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia School Board sets policy for cell phone possession by students
The Magnolia School Board approved changes to the student handbook during Monday’s meeting. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are not permitted to have cell phones or electronic devices on campus. Middle school (6-8) students will be permitted to use cell phones only in areas designated by the principal....
IN THIS ARTICLE
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
swark.today
Hope Schools prepares for new year for with three-day stay at Hempstead Hall
On Monday and Tuesday, August 8th and 9th, the Hope Public Schools Teachers, Paraprofessionals and Staff went ALL IN with two days of learning, laughing, conversation, fun, and friendship. The two-day event was held at Hempstead Hall and featured selfie walls, meals for participants, “goodie bags” for each staff member, and breakout sessions for professional development.
KSLA
Walk-On’s in Texarkana holds fundraiser for deputy shot in face while pulling over murder suspect
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - There was a big law enforcement presence Wednesday, Aug. 10 at a Texarkana restaurant. Officers gathered to show support for a comrade injured in the line of duty. “Hopefully we are going to do around $15,000 in sales today,” said the manager of the Walk-On’s Sports...
Police Issue Felony Warrant For a Juvenile Male in Texarkana Shooting
Texarkana Police are looking for a juvenile allegedly in connection to a shooting that took place yesterday on Tuesday, August 9. According to a press release, Texarkana Arkansas Police were dispatched to a house in the 500 block of East Street due to a shooting. Here's What We Know. Officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Mistrial declared in Webster Parish murder trial
MINDEN, La. – The second-degree murder trial of an Arkansas man accused in the death of a Webster Parish man two years ago has been rescheduled for this fall after a mistrial was declared Tuesday. Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense...
txktoday.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street. According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
KTAL
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Aug. 8
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fatal shooting suspect still at-large
HOOKS, Texas — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect involved in a fatal shooting Saturday is still on the run after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint in Horatio, Arkansas. According to Sheriff Jeff Neal via the Texarkana Gazette, Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar is considered...
arkadelphian.com
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
Arkansas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 50-year-old Eddie Dean McBride Jr. of Magnolia, Ark. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine in Columbia County, Ark. According to court documents, agents and investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Columbia […]
arkadelphian.com
VIDEO: Arby’s sign comes down
This video shows the old Arby’s sign in Arkadelphia coming down in sections. A crew used a boom truck to hoist down the sign, which has become a bit of an iconic landmark in Arkadelphia because its original fabrication. The sign was removed to make way for the widening...
Comments / 0