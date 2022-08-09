ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Three mayoral positions in Columbia County draw opposition for general election

Mayoral races in Emerson, McNeil and Waldo will be contested in the November 8 general election. The filing period for municipal offices ended at noon Wednesday as the final candidates filed their petitions with the Columbia County Clerk’s Office. Most city governments in the county’s five cities and towns will be unchanged when the new slates officially take office on January 1.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Ribbon Cutting officially opens the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival!

The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in the Coliseum today to kick off events for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival to much fanfare and applause. Ceremonies took place on the stage in front of the new watermelon balloon arch photo booth that was created for festival patrons to have photo opportunities. Mayor Don Still said a few words of praise about the festival and encouraged participants to enjoy the week’s activities. In attendance were a few winners of Tuesday night’s Watermelon Festival Pageant, and these young Miss and Mister representatives were observed thoroughly enjoying their debut as reigning crown-holders. This ceremony is only the beginning of the next three days of fun-filled festival events at the Hope Fair Park for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival!
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Hempstead County, AR
swark.today

Dylan Kilgore Wins Watermelon Weigh Off

Dylan Kilgore, from Hope, AR, won the watermelon weighoff Thursday evening weighing in a 79 pound watermelon. Chairman, Mark Ross and Dr. Christine Holt from UAHT coordinated the weigh off.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 5, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Jason James Shands, 35, of Emerson and Elizabeth Lynn Lalonde, 30, of Emerson, August 5. Myles Foster Jones, 22,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Farmers Bank Foundation holding fundraiser for Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation September 16-17 in Magnolia

Magnolia, AR (August 11, 2022) – The Farmers Bank Foundation is gearing up for its third annual Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation (AGFF) fundraiser, now named the South Arkansas Outdoor Social. Traditionally a trap shooting tournament, the event includes a Fishing Derby and Red Dirt Country Concert. All events will take place the weekend of September 16 and 17, 2022, in Magnolia, Arkansas, on the Southern Arkansas University campus.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia School Board sets policy for cell phone possession by students

The Magnolia School Board approved changes to the student handbook during Monday’s meeting. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are not permitted to have cell phones or electronic devices on campus. Middle school (6-8) students will be permitted to use cell phones only in areas designated by the principal....
MAGNOLIA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Pick Up#Working Hours#Road And Waste Department
swark.today

Hope Schools prepares for new year for with three-day stay at Hempstead Hall

On Monday and Tuesday, August 8th and 9th, the Hope Public Schools Teachers, Paraprofessionals and Staff went ALL IN with two days of learning, laughing, conversation, fun, and friendship. The two-day event was held at Hempstead Hall and featured selfie walls, meals for participants, “goodie bags” for each staff member, and breakout sessions for professional development.
HOPE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTBS

Mistrial declared in Webster Parish murder trial

MINDEN, La. – The second-degree murder trial of an Arkansas man accused in the death of a Webster Parish man two years ago has been rescheduled for this fall after a mistrial was declared Tuesday. Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
txktoday.com

Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street. According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
NEW BOSTON, TX
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Monday, Aug. 8

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Body recovered from Caddo River

CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
NASH, TX
KARK 4 News

Arkansas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 50-year-old Eddie Dean McBride Jr. of Magnolia, Ark. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine in Columbia County, Ark. According to court documents, agents and investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Columbia […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

VIDEO: Arby’s sign comes down

This video shows the old Arby’s sign in Arkadelphia coming down in sections. A crew used a boom truck to hoist down the sign, which has become a bit of an iconic landmark in Arkadelphia because its original fabrication. The sign was removed to make way for the widening...
ARKADELPHIA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy