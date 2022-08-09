Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
As industrial boom continues in Hardin County, more businesses aim to call it home
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As work begins on Ford's Blue Oval SK plant in Glendale, the opportunity to bring business to Hardin County is getting attractive. Due to the location of the county on the state's map, and the addition of the battery plant, industry leaders believe Elizabethtown is an ideal spot for growth.
wnky.com
New roundabout opens near Westen Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The new roundabout near Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue is complete. The City of Bowling Green stated all barriers have been removed, just in time for the new school year.
WBKO
Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.
lakercountry.com
Two-vehicle collision in Salem community sends two to hospital
A two-vehicle collision in the Salem community sent two individuals to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the collision occurred Thursday morning sometime around 9 a.m. off Highway 910 in the Salem community when a 2001 Chevy Cobalt operated by Matthew Green of Russell Springs collided head-on with a 2012 Cadillac being operated by Donald Lucas of Ohio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
Watson pours in on perspective as manager at Glasgow Water Company
GLASGOW — Joe Watson grew up with a firm grasp on hard work as the son of an Adair County plumber. That same white knuckling grasp provided the foundation for an engineering career and his latest promotion at the Glasgow Water Company. Watson took over leadership at the GWC...
wcluradio.com
Brenda Lois Cox Huntsman
Brenda Lois Cox Huntsman, 75, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, retired employee of Quality Travel and former employee of Dollar General Corporation and Drs. Scott, Patton and Black. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church where she served in the choir, U.M.W. and Greenwood Opti-Mrs. Club and a former member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a daughter of the late Jackson Edmond Cox and Valeria Dean O’Neal Cox.
wnky.com
Section of Covington Street to close Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – BGMU says their electric crews will be closing the right, northeast lane of Covington Street between S. Park Drive and Euclid Avenue. The lane will remain closed Thursday, Aug. 11 from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for the replacement of two poles. As always, crews...
k105.com
Offering a hand up: Grayson Co. family, GCSO, organizing eastern Ky. flood relief effort
A Grayson County family is joining forces with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Old Dominion Freight Line in an effort to bring eastern Kentucky flood victims much needed supplies. Fred and Carrie Norder, of Falls of Rough, approached Sheriff Norman Chaffins and Fred Norder’s employer, Old Dominion Freight...
RELATED PEOPLE
wcluradio.com
Samuel Steven “Steve” Ennis
Samuel Steven “Steve” Ennis of the Grab Community of Green County, son of the late Verman Cook Ennis and Virgie Alice Trowbridge Ennis, was born on Thursday, October 21, 1948 in Green County and departed this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was 73 years, 9 months, and 20 days of age.
WBKO
KSP investigating murder in Logan County
LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Logan County. The KSP was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community on Deer Lick Road where a man was found dead in his home just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.
WBKO
Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
wcluradio.com
Committee to select new logo, forward to Glasgow Council for approval
GLASGOW — Members of a city committee will meet Thursday to review logos developed as a part of a branding package for city government. Three logos will be considered by the Strategic Planning Committee of the Glasgow City Council. The logos were developed by Franklin, Tenn.-based branding and marketing company Chandlerthinks. View the final three logos here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
New program will offer heavy equipment operation as a career in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A brand new program in Warren County will create opportunities for teens and adults. The program will train and certify local residents that may be interested in a a career in heavy equipment operation. The program is a collaboration between various agencies, such as: Bowling...
wcluradio.com
Logan County man shot in driveway of home, KSP seeks leads
LEWISBURG — Authorities are investigating a murder after a man was shot in his driveway Thursday evening. State police was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation. Deputies initially responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
k105.com
Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store
An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
wcluradio.com
Kelly Riley
Kelly Riley, age 58 of Monticello, Kentucky passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Wayne County Hospital. Kelly was born on September 12, 1963 in Barren County, Kentucky, to the late Dallas and Betty Davidson Riley. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Doug Riley and a sister, Cheryl Riley Gilbert. Kelly was employed at Smith Interior Designs in Glasgow, KY.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakercountry.com
Russell County still in yellow on COVID map; Adair, Pulaski turn green
Russell County remains yellow on the latest COVID spread map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Meanwhile, neighboring Adair and Pulaski County have moved to green, indicating a low level of community spread of the virus. Yellow indicates a medium spread, while red indicates a high spread. Neighboring...
wnky.com
Marshalls to open store in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
wcluradio.com
South Green construction moves upward
GLASGOW — Onward and upward is the next phase in the construction process of the new South Green Elementary School. The project had hit several snags the last few months; April rain showers caused delays in the construction of the building’s foundation and there were concrete shortages in June. This month, workers are dealing with another problem – the heat.
WBKO
Rich Pond Elementary students ‘slide’ into the new year in a new building
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was the first day of school for many districts around the state including Warren County Schools. Warren County students were sliding into the new year as 830 students at Rich Pond Elementary walked through the doors to a new building this morning. “It became...
Comments / 0