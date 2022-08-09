Brenda Lois Cox Huntsman, 75, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, retired employee of Quality Travel and former employee of Dollar General Corporation and Drs. Scott, Patton and Black. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church where she served in the choir, U.M.W. and Greenwood Opti-Mrs. Club and a former member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a daughter of the late Jackson Edmond Cox and Valeria Dean O’Neal Cox.

