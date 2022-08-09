Read full article on original website
Related
Amanda Seyfried still can't believe she had to walk on set without underwear at 19
'The Dropout' star Amanda Seyfried says she's feeling a lot more respect in the industry these days, but it's not because of her body of work.
Viola Davis's Daughter, Genesis, Is Every Bit as Cool as Her Mom
Viola Davis is, to put it lightly, a total icon. Not only is she the first Black actress to win the "triple crown" (an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony), but she's also had major roles in some of the most talked-about movies and shows of the past decade or so, and she's worked hard for her many philanthropic and activist causes. As it turns out, she's already passing her love for acting down to her daughter, Genesis Tennon, who made her big-screen debut in a voice-acting role in 2019's "The Angry Birds Movie 2."
TV Boss Mindy Kaling Says She Lives "in Fear" of Being Michael Scott in Her Workplace
No one knows humor in the workplace quite like Mindy Kaling. "The Office" alum and Hollywood creator has made it part of her livelihood with successful shows like "Never Have I Ever," "The Sex Lives of College Girls," and, of course, her own sitcom, "The Mindy Project." So her new partnership with LinkedIn, in support of its new "Funny" feature, seems like a natural fit.
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years
Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
Clint Eastwood ‘Popped’ His Son After He Made An Error At A Party
American actor and film director Clint Eastwood rose to international prominence based on his character as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, the first of it produced in 1964. According to his son, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood, who is one of Clint’s eight children from different mothers, the actor, who was always in the middle of glitz and paparazzi, did not condone his children despite being a Hollywood superstar.
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why Did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Adopt Kids?
Here's why Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's kids are adopted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Woody Harrelson Spotted Boating in Croatia with Wife amid Talks to Star in Jukebox Musical 'Sailing'
Woody Harrelson is enjoying a day out on the water with his wife. The three-time Oscar nominee, 60, was spotted boating with his wife, Laura Louie, in Croatia on Saturday. The couple, who has been married since 2008, was captured with wide smiles as Harrelson waved to passengers on a nearby ship. The Hunger Games star also was also seen raising his fist into the air at another moment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kaley Cuoco Held Personal 'Intervention' After Divorce, Asked' Flight Attendant' Production for 'Help'
Kaley Cuoco asked for help when she needed it most. While filming season 2 of HBO's The Flight Attendant, the lead didn't shy away from asking for support while processing her split from ex-husband Karl Cook. "One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend May Be Cute, but Luna and Miles Take the Cake
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have always been cute together, but they really took our love into overdrive when they started a family. In April 2016, the pair welcomed their beautiful daughter, Luna, and two years later, they became parents to their adorable son, Miles. In September 2020, Teigen revealed...
ETOnline.com
'Ever After' Turns 24: Melanie Lynskey Recalls 'Wonderful' On-Set Moments, Including Drew Barrymore DJing (Exc
It's been 24 years since Melanie Lynskey starred as Jacqueline in Ever After: A Cinderella Story, but the 45-year-old actress still has fond memories of the fun she had on -- and off -- set with co-stars Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston. ET spoke with Lynskey ahead of the movie's anniversary and she reflected on the magical time she had filming it.
Jennette McCurdy Writes About Disordered Eating in Her New Memoir — and Offers a Message of Hope
Former child star Jennette McCurdy has been vocal about how early stardom — starting when she was only 8 years old on shows like "Mad TV" and "Law and Order: SVU" — deeply impacted her upbringing. Growing up with a controlling mother determined to make her youngest child a star, McCurdy got her big break in 2007 when she was cast as the plucky tomboy Sam Puckett on Nickelodeon's "iCarly."
Cops Looking for Young Mom and Kids Living on Ezra Miller’s Farm: Report
Police are searching for a young mother and her three small children who were housed on embattled actor Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, looking to remove the minors from the property and the woman’s care, according to Rolling Stone. Officers repeatedly visited the property over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother with an emergency care order, the magazine reports. But the DC star reportedly responded by telling the officers that the family hadn’t lived on the farm in months. The actor’s caginess appeared to be a tactic to “evade service” of the order, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone. It was during one of those weekend visits, the magazine reported, that Miller was served with the felony burglary citation over a separate incident reported on Monday. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed at the end of a larger story on DC’s film slate that, despite their bevy of legal woes, Miller had taken part in reshoots for The Flash this summer.Read it at Rolling Stone
Jordyn Woods's Printed Body-Con Dress Comes With a Sultry Side Slit
Jordyn Woods is spending time in Italy, and she brought her chic vacation wardrobe with her. The 24-year-old model spent much of June and July on a five-week "world tour" in Europe, stopping in France, Monaco, and Italy alongside boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. Though Woods had since returned to Los Angeles, it appears she's back in Italy for round two.
Kaley Cuoco Recalls Setting Up an Intervention for Herself During a ‘Super Dark Time’ in Her Life Amid Karl Cook Divorce
Opening up. Kaley Cuoco didn't hold back about the aftermath of her divorce from Karl Cook — which she still considers one of the "hardest years" of her life. "I’ve been very open about it, because I think for the first time, I wanted people to know that things just aren’t always what they seem. […]
In Entertainment: No Scream for Neve, Seyfried on Intimacy Coordinators & Cannibal Chalamet
Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with Neve Campbell announcing that she will not be returning to Scream 6 over money, Amanda Seyfried wishing she had had an intimacy coordinator in the early 2000s, Timothee Chalamet starring in "Bones & All," and more.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0