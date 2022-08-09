Police looking for Seekonk bank robbery suspect

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The search is on for a man who robbed a Seekonk bank late last week.

Police said the suspect walked into the Santander Bank on Taunton Avenue just before 6 p.m. Friday and passed a note to the teller demanding large bills.

No weapon was shown, according to police, and the man ran out of the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

Investigators believe the same suspect may have robbed another bank in town last month.

Bank employees described the suspect was an older white man wearing a blue shirt and a striped tie. The suspect was also wearing a black baseball cap, glasses and a surgical mask.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Seekonk Detectives at (508) 336-7027.

Courtesy: Seekonk Police Department

