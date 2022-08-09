ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

Police looking for Seekonk bank robbery suspect

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The search is on for a man who robbed a Seekonk bank late last week.

Police said the suspect walked into the Santander Bank on Taunton Avenue just before 6 p.m. Friday and passed a note to the teller demanding large bills.

No weapon was shown, according to police, and the man ran out of the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

Investigators believe the same suspect may have robbed another bank in town last month.

RELATED: Seekonk bank robbed by unarmed suspect

Bank employees described the suspect was an older white man wearing a blue shirt and a striped tie. The suspect was also wearing a black baseball cap, glasses and a surgical mask.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Seekonk Detectives at (508) 336-7027.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaDXd_0hAqGaBQ00
    Courtesy: Seekonk Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qovE4_0hAqGaBQ00
    Courtesy: Seekonk Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYVTG_0hAqGaBQ00
    Courtesy: Seekonk Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhAYT_0hAqGaBQ00
    Courtesy: Seekonk Police Department

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

New Bedford police arrest man, woman on gun charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Thursday that a man and woman were arrested earlier this week on gun charges. Police responded to the intersection of Rivet and County streets Tuesday for an altercation involving a gun. When they arrived, the area was cleared. However, while...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Repeat animal cruelty suspect arrested following seizure of 36 animals

(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man and his girlfriend were arrested and charged with three counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals earlier this August. Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend Danielle Lefrancois, 22, were arrested on Aug. 1, making this Ellis' third animal cruelty case since January 2022.
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seekonk, MA
Seekonk, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
BROCKTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police#The Santander Bank#Seekonk Detectives#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC6.com

West Warwick police warn residents of hearing gunshots

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The West Warwick Police Department warned residents Wednesday of hearing gunshots throughout the week. The department posted on their Facebook that officers will be “conducting firearms training at the police range located on Hay Street,” read in a Facebook post. They also...
WEST WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

New Bedford man sentenced in connection to 2020 shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a New Bedford man was sentenced to prison in connected to multiple shootings. Quinn said Giovanni Vale-Valentin will serve up to 10 years in state prison. The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of assault...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
bpdnews.com

Re-Issue of BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Multiple Individuals in Connection to Recent Shots-Fired Incident in Charlestown

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the individuals shown in the images above in relation to a shots-fired incident that occurred at about 3:56 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, in the area of Walford Way and Polk Street in Charlestown. On arrival, officers located ballistic evidence and damage to two parked motor vehicles as well as an apartment on Polk Street.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy