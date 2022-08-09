ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

'Shivery, wet, slushy' winter predicted for Tennessee by Farmer's Almanac

By Caitlin Huff, Marcus Bagwell
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some people swear by it, while others believe it is an amusing source of information. Either way, the Farmer’s Almanac captures a lot of attention when it releases its winter forecast prediction.

Ask a meteorologist and they’ll tell you an accurate forecast is hard to do for a week out, let alone months. But, that’s just what the Farmer’s Almanac has been doing for decades.

This time around, it said Tennessee should brace for a “shivery, wet, and slushy” winter . In Kentucky, folks should expect “unreasonably cold snowy” conditions.

While that may have you reaching for your coat, it also points out that what happens here won’t be anything like the Great Lakes, Northeast, and North Central regions.

The Farmer’s Almanac suggested the eastern half of the country is on schedule for a stormy winter, and that may mean snow for some and “slush and mush” for others.

So, just how accurate is the almanac? Last year, it was spot on.

It predicted a “frosty flip-flop” winter for Tennessee – they were right.

Between December and February, Tennessee saw more than ten inches of rain, which was above normal, and we had the cold. Remember January, when we had mornings in the low teens?

Across the state line in Kentucky, there were icy and flaky conditions that also aligned with the predictions for the 2021-2022 outlook. Bowling Green had 14 inches of snow in that time span.

The Farmer’s Almanac said it predicted many of the 2021-22 winter storms, including the early season Nor’easter at the end of October, and the unusual blizzard in the last week of April.

Overall, how accurate is the almanac? Probably, 50/50. So, take it all with a grain of salt.

Comments / 10

Jo Hale
2d ago

Old saying was we got a snow for each morning in August there was fog. If that be true had several fogs first few days of August.

4
Geary Russell
2d ago

can we get some of that cold weather now in Tennessee? I'll be glad we we get some cold weather in Tennessee

7
