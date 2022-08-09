ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Bakersfield Channel

2 escape injury after plane lands on Southern California freeway

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A small airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The plane landed around 12:30 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Hwy. 91 near Corona in Riverside County, according to...
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
KTLA

215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD

Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
PERRIS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]

Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'

A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
RIALTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool

A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
BEAUMONT, CA
#California Highway Patrol#Emergency Landing#Freeway#Accident#Fox
L.A. Weekly

S Maximilian Lesueuer Killed in Car Crash at Kansas Street [Redlands, CA]

50-Year-Old Victim Dead after Auto Collision on Redlands Boulevard. The incident happened around 12:11 p.m., along Kansas Street and Redlands Boulevard on July 26th. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Eventually, officers arrived and located one severely injured victim. Authorities later pronounced Lesueuer, of San Bernardino...
REDLANDS, CA
onscene.tv

Apartment Units Destroyed In 2 Alarm Fire | San Bernardino

08.09.2022 | 01:14 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On August 9th, 2022, at about 1:14 AM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 345 W 8th St in the City of San Bernardino. Firefighters located a two-story apartment complex with active fire in 3 of the second-story units and a 2nd alarm was requested. The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes and was contained to about 4 units. Some of the units were unoccupied at the time due to a previous fire on May 14th, 2022. It’s unclear how many occupied units were involved in this fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
onscene.tv

Tesla Slams Into Pole & Catches Fire | Anaheim

08.07.2022 | 8:18 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Police and Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a Tesla vs a pole with the driver trapped. A full physical rescue response was requested for a cut and rescue response. When they arrived they found the Tesla, into a pole and the Tesla on fire. A group of Good Samaritans who witness the accident helped the driver self extricate out of his vehicle. The driver was transported by ground to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the collision is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Fontana Herald News

New car-free way of getting to Ontario Airport is announced

There is now a new car-free way to travel to Ontario International Airport. Residents from throughout the region can take Metrolink right to Cucamonga Station in Rancho Cucamonga, where they will be met by ONT Connect, a direct shuttle operated by Omnitrans and powered by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
ONTARIO, CA
foxla.com

Fake Amazon delivery driver arrested in Culver City

CULVER CITY, Calif. - A man posing as an Amazon delivery driver was arrested in Culver City Wednesday for burglary, according to police. A woman told police the suspect was trying to sell her stolen merchandise in the mall parking lot. When an officer conducted a traffic stop on the...
CULVER CITY, CA
foxla.com

Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting

COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
COMPTON, CA

