08.09.2022 | 01:14 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On August 9th, 2022, at about 1:14 AM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 345 W 8th St in the City of San Bernardino. Firefighters located a two-story apartment complex with active fire in 3 of the second-story units and a 2nd alarm was requested. The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes and was contained to about 4 units. Some of the units were unoccupied at the time due to a previous fire on May 14th, 2022. It's unclear how many occupied units were involved in this fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

