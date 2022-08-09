Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Plane crashes on 91 Freeway in Corona
A plane crashed onto the 91 Freeway in Corona Tuesday afternoon. The plan caught on fire after landing.
Bakersfield Channel
2 escape injury after plane lands on Southern California freeway
CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A small airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The plane landed around 12:30 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Hwy. 91 near Corona in Riverside County, according to...
Chemical leak from rail car forces evacuations and full closure of 215 Freeway in Riverside County
A chemical leak forced evacuations of more than 100 homes in Perris Friday morning and prompted the closure of the 215 Freeway in both directions.
foxla.com
1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash
COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD
Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'
A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
mynewsla.com
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
L.A. Weekly
S Maximilian Lesueuer Killed in Car Crash at Kansas Street [Redlands, CA]
50-Year-Old Victim Dead after Auto Collision on Redlands Boulevard. The incident happened around 12:11 p.m., along Kansas Street and Redlands Boulevard on July 26th. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Eventually, officers arrived and located one severely injured victim. Authorities later pronounced Lesueuer, of San Bernardino...
L.A. Weekly
Arturo Lopez Killed in Traffic Accident near Jerry Eaves Park [Rialto, CA]
Vehicle Collision near Jerry Eaves Park Left One Person Dead. According to initial reports, the incident took place around 1:52 p.m. at 1485 N. Ayala Drive near Jerry Eaves Park, August 6th. According to the CHP, they arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. However, the main events...
mynewsla.com
Two More Victims Identified in Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection have been revealed by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble. Friends and family of Noble gathered at a...
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
onscene.tv
Apartment Units Destroyed In 2 Alarm Fire | San Bernardino
08.09.2022 | 01:14 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On August 9th, 2022, at about 1:14 AM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 345 W 8th St in the City of San Bernardino. Firefighters located a two-story apartment complex with active fire in 3 of the second-story units and a 2nd alarm was requested. The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes and was contained to about 4 units. Some of the units were unoccupied at the time due to a previous fire on May 14th, 2022. It’s unclear how many occupied units were involved in this fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
foxla.com
Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after crashing into Mar Vista home, her rep says
LOS ANGELES - Actress Anne Heche's injuries are so severe that her inner circles appear to be bracing for the worst. According to Heche's representative, the actress suffered a "catastrophic brain injuries" from last week's crash in Mar Vista. Heche is not expected to survive, according to her representative. Heche's...
onscene.tv
Tesla Slams Into Pole & Catches Fire | Anaheim
08.07.2022 | 8:18 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Police and Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a Tesla vs a pole with the driver trapped. A full physical rescue response was requested for a cut and rescue response. When they arrived they found the Tesla, into a pole and the Tesla on fire. A group of Good Samaritans who witness the accident helped the driver self extricate out of his vehicle. The driver was transported by ground to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the collision is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Fontana Herald News
New car-free way of getting to Ontario Airport is announced
There is now a new car-free way to travel to Ontario International Airport. Residents from throughout the region can take Metrolink right to Cucamonga Station in Rancho Cucamonga, where they will be met by ONT Connect, a direct shuttle operated by Omnitrans and powered by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
Deputies recover Louis Vuitton purse and wallet 2 days after they’re stolen; alleged thief arrested: SBSD
A 47-year-old Victorville man has been arrested after he stole a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet from a car in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The designer purse and wallet, which contained $500 in cash, were taken in the 12000 block of Apple Valley Road a few minutes after 11 […]
foxla.com
Two people break into Sylmar mortuary, drink alcohol and steal fire extinguisher, sheriff’s officials say
LOS ANGELES - Detectives at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station are looking to identify the two people who broke into a mortuary in Sylmar. According to the sheriff’s department, the two people broke into the Glen Haven and Sholom Memeorial Park and Mortuary on Lopez Canyon Rd. In Sylmar on July 4, around 3 a.m.
foxla.com
Fake Amazon delivery driver arrested in Culver City
CULVER CITY, Calif. - A man posing as an Amazon delivery driver was arrested in Culver City Wednesday for burglary, according to police. A woman told police the suspect was trying to sell her stolen merchandise in the mall parking lot. When an officer conducted a traffic stop on the...
foxla.com
Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting
COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
