Picayune Item
Lady Maroon Tide sweeps Bay Tiger for first season win
After dropping the season opener, the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide volleyball team rebounded with a sweep against the Bay High Tigers on Tuesday. This was the team’s first home game of the season and the performance did not disappoint Maroon Tide fans. In set one, the Lady Maroon Tide...
Picayune Item
PRC swept in season opener against Purvis
Pearl River Central’s first volleyball game in program history didn’t end how the team wanted, losing 3-0 at Purvis this past Tuesday. First year Head Coach Nicole Brown said her Lady Blue Devils played great, despite the loss. She didn’t have any thing negative to say about their...
Picayune Item
Offensive Line Looking Forward to 2022 Season
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – A well-run Will Hall offense establishes the run while being efficient in the passing game. A big part of that equation resides in the offensive line, where the Golden Eagles look to be much improved this fall. Like the entire squad, the numbers are up in...
Picayune Item
Women’s Soccer Welcomes William Carey to Campus for Preseason Contest
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — William Carey is set to make the short drive up Route 49 on Wednesday night when the Southern Miss women’s soccer team welcomes the Crusaders to the Southern Miss Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The Golden Eagles are just a couple of...
Picayune Item
Natalie Poole Named Softball Coach
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain announced Monday the hiring of Natalie Poole as softball coach. Poole comes to Southern Miss after spending the last 11 years as the head coach at Memphis. She served as the second head coach in that program’s history.
WDAM-TV
USM baseball icon, Corky Palmer, passes away
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A player. Twice an assistant. Finally, a constant at the helm of a baseball program he gave his heart to. Corky Palmer and University of Southern Mississippi baseball just seemed a fit, like black and gold or Hattiesburg and home. Carlton Devan “Corky” Palmer, the long-time...
Picayune Item
Poplarville Board approves season pass price
During Monday’s Poplarville School Board of Trustees meeting, its members approved the pricing for an all sports season pass to be $60. This pass gives attendees access to every Hornets regular season competition played at home. These passes exclude all playoff and championship games since ticketing for those competitions is conducted by the MHSAA. Senior citizens ages 65 and older can purchase their season passes at the PHS office. Students can purchase their pass from Gofan.co to purchase a season pass. All single game tickets are now digital and can be purchased on gofan.co as well.
WDAM-TV
Perry Central High School students dismissed early Tuesday
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Perry Central High School were dismissed early this afternoon. UPDATE: Perry Central High School will resume regularly scheduled classes Wednesday, according to the Perry County School District. According to the Perry County School District, high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m. on...
mageenews.com
Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (September 16, 1992 – August 7, 2022) Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at...
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
Maryland Daily Record
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Wife/Spouse Name: Kim Jackson (m. ?–1993) Mahmoud is a former professional basketball player who played in the NBA (National Basketball Association) for a period of nine years. He is a converted Islamic. He was meant to play basketball and become notable among the whole world. Apart from his fantastic playing skills, he also gives utmost importance to his family. Basketball has been a part of his life since his early teenage days.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners
CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
thegazebogazette.com
St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty
St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
Picayune Item
Forrest General Hospital’s Nurse Extern Program Graduates 20
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (August 2, 2022) Twenty students who participated in the 2022 Forrest General Hospital Nurse Extern Program completed their training Friday, July 29. The students, who hail from Alcorn State University, Mississippi University for Women, Pearl River Community College, and The University of Southern Mississippi, complimented the program saying they have gained valuable experience during the past two months that will help them better care for patients in the future.
WWL-TV
The Eagles 'Hotel California' 2022 tour coming to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The Eagles announced Thursday that the band would extend the "Hotel California" 2022 Tour, adding six new stops including New Orleans. Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill are now scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Taranto's Crawfish
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
Picayune Item
Larry Sylvest
Larry Gerard Sylvest of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Saturday July 23, 2022, at the age of 67. Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.
tigerdroppings.com
LaToya Cantrell is at is again..another confrontation with a NOLA Resident..Town Meeting
The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his. The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his.
NOLA.com
$10.5 million water park, with lazy river and slides, planned for zoo in south Mississippi
If you’re planning to visit Hattiesburg Zoo next summer, you may want to pack a swimsuit. The popular South Mississippi zoo just off U.S. 49 will start construction on Serengeti Springs water park this month and is gearing for a summer 2023 opening. “Expanding the Hattiesburg Zoo to include...
