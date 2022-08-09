During Monday’s Poplarville School Board of Trustees meeting, its members approved the pricing for an all sports season pass to be $60. This pass gives attendees access to every Hornets regular season competition played at home. These passes exclude all playoff and championship games since ticketing for those competitions is conducted by the MHSAA. Senior citizens ages 65 and older can purchase their season passes at the PHS office. Students can purchase their pass from Gofan.co to purchase a season pass. All single game tickets are now digital and can be purchased on gofan.co as well.

POPLARVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO