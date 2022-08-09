Route 66 Festival to close many downtown streets, what you need to know

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival and Parade has been a staple of Springfield celebration and preservation of the historic highway for a decade now. In 2019, the last time the event was held, more than 65,000 people attended. Organizers hope to get between 70 and 75,000 in 2022.

The festival takes place in downtown Springfield and starts Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Although the festivities don’t begin until Thursday, late Wednesday night is when you will see roads start closing for the festival.

“We understand that the road closures and traffic delays are an inconvenience, but public safety is our top concern with this many visitors, vehicles, vendors, exhibitors, and entertainers coming to our downtown for the festival. We have enhanced our parking areas and added golf cart shuttle service to and from parking areas, so getting to the festival footprint has never been easier,” said Springfield Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement Cora Scott.

Below is a schedule of expected road closures and traffic delays for both the festival and the parade.

Wednesday, Aug. 10, starting at 4 a.m.:

St. Louis between Jefferson Avenue and Kimbrough Avenue

Olive Street between Jefferson Avenue and McDaniel Street.

Thursday, Aug. 11, starting at 4 a.m.:

St. Louis Street between Campbell Avenue and Kimbrough Avenue

Park Central Square and spokes

Patton Avenue between Olive Street and Park Central West

Robberson Avenue between McDaniel Street and Olive Street

Jefferson Avenue between Water Street and McDaniel Street

Olive Street to McDaniel Street.

Friday, Aug. 12, starting at 4 a.m.:

St. Louis Street between Campbell Avenue and Kimbrough Avenue

Park Central Square and spokes

Patton Avenue between Olive Street and Park Central West

Robberson Avenue between McDaniel Street and Olive Street

Jefferson Avenue between Water Street and McDaniel Street

Olive Street to McDaniel Street.

Friday, Aug. 12, starting at 4 p.m.:

Kimbrough Avenue between McDaniel Street and Trafficway Street.

Parade closures

Parade route closure signage will be posted starting Wednesday, Aug. 10. Portions of the parade route on College Street from West Avenue to Grant Avenue will become a no-parking zone starting Friday, Aug. 12 at 5 a.m., until the parade concludes at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12. The Springfield Police Department will begin towing vehicles illegally parked along the parade route at that time.

Kansas Expressway, National Avenue and Glenstone Avenue will remain open throughout the duration of the festival.

SPD will provide traffic direction and control for the parade starting at 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12. The below closures will reopen after the conclusion of the parade at 7 p.m., except for Kimbrough Avenue from Trafficway to McDaniel Street, which reopens at 7 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14.

Friday, Aug. 12 starting at 11 a.m. All barricades in place by 1 p.m.

Campbell and Kimbrough will remain open until the parade starts at 6 p.m.

Nettleton Avenue from Olive Street to College Street

Fort Avenue from Water Street to College Street

St. Louis Street from Jefferson Avenue to the Expo Center. The parking garage will remain open and accessible during the parade.

Additional Friday parade closures

College Street from Kansas Expressway to Park Central West. Eastbound traffic onto College Street will close starting at 3:30 p.m. with officers allowing entry to parade participants only to stage their vehicles. Reopens after the conclusion of the parade.

Grant Avenue between Tampa and Walnut streets: closes at 5:30 p.m., reopens after the conclusion of the parade.

Kimbrough Avenue from Trafficway to McDaniel Street: closes at 5 p.m., reopens at 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.

Saturday, Aug. 13, starting at 4 a.m.:

St. Louis Street between Campbell Avenue and Kimbrough Avenue

Park Central Square and spokes

Patton Avenue between Olive Street and Park Central West

Robberson Avenue between McDaniel Street and Olive Street

Jefferson Avenue between Water Street and McDaniel Street

Olive Street to McDaniel Street.

Kimbrough Avenue between McDaniel Street and Trafficway Street.

McDaniel Street between Patton Avenue and Robberson Avenue

South Avenue between McDaniel Street and Walnut Street

