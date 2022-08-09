Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Art Crawl Friday Evening
(KNSI) – A special treat awaits downtown diners and shoppers on Friday. Starting at 4:00 p.m., several businesses will feature works from local photographers, painters, and more. Art Crawl St. Cloud Organizer Michelle Henderson of Bad Cat Digital Marketing says art is subjective, but there is everything has value...
First Cloud Coffee Fest Coming in September
(KNSI) – Coffee lovers in central Minnesota have a reason to rejoice. Plans are underway for the first annual Cloud Coffee Fest in September. Taylor Feero, with Kinder Coffee Lab, says St. Cloud area breweries were the inspiration for the event. “Roasters and coffee shops are making really good...
Boyd Huppert, Twin Cities TV and radio stations among Murrow Award winners
Legendary KARE 11 reporter Boyd Huppert was among the Minnesota winners at the prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Awards for broadcast journalism. Huppert, best known for his "Land of 10,000 Stories" features for the Twin Cities' NBC affiliate, was announced Thursday as the winner in the category of "Excellence in Writing" – his 22nd Murrow Award.
St. Cloud Surgical Center Celebrates 50 Years, Honors 101-Year-Old Founder
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Surgical Center turned 50 years old on Wednesday, and the guest of honor at the celebration was the 101-year-old founder, Dr. Joseph Belshe. Dr. Belshe tells KNSI he founded the St. Cloud Surgical Center in 1972 after he was approached by other medical professionals in the community who said they were frustrated that patients had to go to the hospital for a procedure they could do in their offices. He said they told him, “We know you have some experience, and you’re kind of a maverick, so think about this.”
St. Joseph Firefighter Honored with Memorial Bench
(KNSI) – A memorial has been dedicated to a St. Joseph firefighter killed in the line of duty. The fire department dedicated a bench in the memory of Captain Andy Loso on Tuesday in front of the St. Joseph Community Fire Station entrance. The 42-year-old died on November 23rd...
Recount in St. Cloud City Council Ward 2 Race Set for Wednesday
(KNSI) — St. Cloud will recount the ballots next week in a narrow race for the city council. During Tuesday’s Primary Election, Karen Larson took first place with 638 votes and advanced to November’s election. She will be joined by either Sandra Brakstad, who got 432 votes, or Seal Dwyer, who finished with 429 votes. Dwyer asked for the recount on Wednesday. Minnesota law allows a candidate to request a recount if the race is within half a percent.
Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers
STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
Special St. Cloud City Council Meeting Monday to Finalize November Ballot Questions
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud City Council will meet on Monday to finalize the wording on two questions on the November ballot asking voters to approve a half-cent sales tax and a property tax increase. St. Cloud wants to use the half-cent sales tax to pay for $21.1 million...
