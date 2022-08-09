ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satellites Monitor Tiny Roadway Changes Along Texas Highway

Tiny shifts in highway pavement serve as an indicator to maintenance officials about where to direct attention before any actual roadway failure occurs. Texas State Highway 130, a public-private toll road connecting Austin with San Antonio, uses satellite imaging technology to scan the entire roadway for flaws. “If movements get...
One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
Fire alarm prompts brief evacuation of Austin airport's Barbara Jordan Terminal

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Wednesday morning tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. The evacuation was reported about 7:45 a.m. The airport just after 8 a.m. reported that the evacuation was canceled and that passengers were being re-screened through...
Want $1,000? Join the treasure hunt happening in Austin Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000. Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas...
Smoke Rider fire at Hays/Blanco line burns 1,200 acres last week

A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. As of Monday, Aug. 8, the fire is 100% contained.
Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
Person critically injured in North Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been critically injured after a crash in North Austin. The crash happened shortly before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the crash on Parmer Lane near I-35. It's not clear how many vehicles were involved but officials say the person who was injured...
Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers

We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed. With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice. (Laura Figi/Austonia)
