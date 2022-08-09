Read full article on original website
Congress Avenue to close this weekend over possible filming
Drivers heading through downtown Austin this weekend will need to find alternate detours as possible film production crews will be shooting along Congress Avenue.
1 Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Burnet County (Burnet County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash north of Marble Falls off of US 281 at around 9:30 p.m. According to the troopers, a 2003 Kia Optima was travelling northbound on US 281 and halted at a red light intersection with RM 1855. Another [..]
Satellites Monitor Tiny Roadway Changes Along Texas Highway
Tiny shifts in highway pavement serve as an indicator to maintenance officials about where to direct attention before any actual roadway failure occurs. Texas State Highway 130, a public-private toll road connecting Austin with San Antonio, uses satellite imaging technology to scan the entire roadway for flaws. “If movements get...
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
One dead in crash on US 281 in Burnet County
DPS said the crash happened on Highway 281 at Ranch Road 1855 four miles north of Marble Falls.
Pine Pond fire burns in Bastrop County
The Pine Pond fire is burning about 45 miles southeast of Austin near Smithville. KVUE's Natalie Haddad has the latest on the wildfire.
Fire alarm prompts brief evacuation of Austin airport's Barbara Jordan Terminal
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Wednesday morning tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. The evacuation was reported about 7:45 a.m. The airport just after 8 a.m. reported that the evacuation was canceled and that passengers were being re-screened through...
Want $1,000? Join the treasure hunt happening in Austin Saturday
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000. Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas...
Smoke Rider fire at Hays/Blanco line burns 1,200 acres last week
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. As of Monday, Aug. 8, the fire is 100% contained.
Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
Texas college students charged after tragic boating accident leaves friend dead
Several Texas college students are being charged with evidence tampering and alcohol-related charges after one of their friends fell off of a boat in 2019 and died under mysterious circumstances. Jack Elliott, who was 19 years old at the time, fell off of a boat on Lake Travis, which is...
Person critically injured in North Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been critically injured after a crash in North Austin. The crash happened shortly before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the crash on Parmer Lane near I-35. It's not clear how many vehicles were involved but officials say the person who was injured...
Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
Bastrop County wildfire grows to 320 acres; evacuation orders lifted
Bastrop County OEM said the fire is now 320 acres and 10% contained. It started Thursday afternoon in the 580 block of Old Antioch Road. Its location is close to a fire called the Midnight Fire that happened last week.
Wildfire in Bastrop County burns hundreds of acres
Fire operations continue as crews work to contain the Pine Pond Fire. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details.
Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers
We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed. With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice. (Laura Figi/Austonia)
Motorcyclist involved in Austin officer shooting identified
The Austin Police Department on Thursday identified the motorcyclist who was shot and injured by law enforcement while reportedly trying to steal another vehicle earlier this week.
Hays, Caldwell Counties re-upgraded to high risk from COVID by CDC
Hays and Caldwell Counties have been re-upgraded to high risk for COVID-19 by the CDC, just a week after being downgraded.
