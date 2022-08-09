ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago
The latest State Profile Report shows over half of Missouri remains at a medium or low community level of COVID-19. The report shows new cases are up 1% compared to last week with 233 cases per 100,000 people.

Missouri_State_Profile_Report_20220804_Public Download

The report shows Missouri had 14,286 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of August 4.

The report also indicates that 54 residents died from the coronavirus, a 13% decrease from the previous week.

Most of Missouri’s counties (52), including Audrain, Callaway, Chariton, Montgomery, Pettis, Randolph and Saline County, are considered medium community level. In Mid-Missouri, Camden, Cole, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan and Osage County are the only county in Mid-Missouri considered to have a low community level. There are 22 counties across the state considered to have a low community COVID level.

Another 41 counties in Missouri are considered to have a high community level. That includes Boone, Cooper and Howard County.

Over 78.2% of Missouri residents 18 years and old have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 66.6% are considered fully vaccinated.

According to the report, all coronavirus cases were identified as the omicron variant or subvariant.

According to the report, seven hospitals are dealing with supply shortages or six percent of all hospitals.

