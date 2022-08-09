Read full article on original website
959theriver.com
Musical Group with Bolingbrook Roots Appearing on AGT Live Show Tuesday
For those of you not watching America’s Got Talent, you may have missed the success of The Pack, a drumline out of Bolingbrook!. Perry, the founder of the group, is a Bolingbrook native. He started this group in 2014 to help at-risk youth find something constructive to do after school. The program he started has dealt with many set-backs, but through their own perseverance, has also had much success!
959theriver.com
A Fascinating Trip to the Museum of Contemporary Art
Hi, this is Leslie Harris, and on Sunday, my family and I took a trip to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. They have an exhibit called Forothermore, a career spanning exhibit by internationally acclaimed, Chicago artist Nick Cave. In a video interview, Nick Cave talks about his art...
959theriver.com
Here’s Your Chance to Ride in a B-25 Bomber Out of the Aurora Airport!
The Experimental Aircraft Association is back in the western suburbs with another open invitation to anyone who’d interested flying in a World War II-era bomber!. Friday thru Sunday, the B-25 Mitchell will be giving rides out of the Aurora Municipal Airport. Getting your seat isn’t cheap – between $360 and $400 – but the money raised supports the EAA’s efforts to maintain and fly these living pieces of American history, as well as to grow participation and promote the spirit of aviation!
959theriver.com
Suburban Men Convicted in Federal Investigation That Dismantled Mexico-to-Chicago Drug Pipeline
Two suburban men are facing prison time after they were convicted on drug conspiracy charges. Sheldon Morales and Eduardo Santana were found guilty last week of charges that were part of a federal investigation that disrupted a Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline. Prosecutors say the pair conspired with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a prison in Texas to traffic meth, fentanyl, and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove in 2019.
959theriver.com
East Side Residents Want Joliet City Council To Say No To Rezoning 60 Acres At 1101 Mills Road
The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.
959theriver.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
959theriver.com
D. 202 preliminary FY23 operating budget is balanced: revenues top expenses by $6 million
District 202 officials project the 2022-23 operating budget revenues will surpass expenses by up to $6 million, based on preliminary budget data presented at the July 25, 2022 Board of Education regular meeting. The Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 22,...
959theriver.com
Parents Of Convicted Killer Christopher Vaughn Sue Will County Prosecutors
The parents of a man convicted of killing his wife and three children are suing the office of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. The legal action accuses prosecutors of improper manipulation of the grand jury that indicted Christopher Vaughn. The suit claims a state police official knowingly falsely testified that blood found on a seatbelt in the Vaughn family SUV belonged to Vaughn’s wife. The defendant was found guilty of the 2007 murders of his family in 2012.
959theriver.com
Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy
The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.
