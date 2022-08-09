Read full article on original website
MAP: Where to avoid during WVU student move in
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students have already begun moving back to Morgantown for the fall semester, but traffic this weekend will be especially bad as 4,500 students move into residence halls this weekend. The Morgantown Police Department posted a map resource to their Facebook page that can help drivers, locals and people who will be […]
Congested traffic expected this weekend in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is warning drivers of congested traffic this weekend due to students moving back for the start of classes at WVU. The MPD posted the map below showing where the most heavily congested streets will be once the school year begins. In addition,...
Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses. The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area. Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green...
WVU welcomes new Mountaineers: Freshmen move in day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new school year is kicking off at WVU. Thursday the freshmen began to move in. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Campus move in day, the first taste many teens get of adult life. For many its their first time being away from home. This year its more of a return to normal with most pandemic restrictions being lifted.
Dual hiring event for DOT, DMV planned in Mon Co.
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDOT and DMV will be hosting a dual hiring event in Monongalia County later this month. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monongalia County WVDOH Headquarters in Morgantown. Officials said applicants can be interviewed on...
Glenville State faculty, staff celebrate start of academic year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The faculty and staff at Glenville State University gathered for a welcome back picnic on Wednesday afternoon. The event, hosted by Glenville State President Dr. Mark A. Manchin, provided an opportunity for employees to gather and reconnect. “Any time we can come together as a campus,...
E. Main St. in Bridgeport reopens after multi-vehicle accident
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident on E. Main St. in Bridgeport shut down the roadway for about an hour. The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of E. Main St., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Bridgeport Fire Chief told...
Mountain State Lacrosse growing the sport in WV, representing the state
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State Lacrosse Club continued this summer, giving opportunities for growth, skill development and preparing to play at the next level. Tournament based, the club travels to play teams from all around the region, exposing the athletes to different styles and level of play. The...
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Aug. 11
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses buy and hold accounts. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Plane crashes in Marion County
METZ, W.Va (WDTV) - An aircraft has crashed on Stiles Fork Rd. in the outskirts of Marion County. Marion County Emergency officials tell 5 News initial reports of the crash came in at 7:15 p.m. There is no word of injuries yet, or the size of the aircraft. A 5...
Clarksburg Water Board offers free water as incentive for completing survey
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Water Board customers will have an opportunity to receive free water for six months as an incentive for returning a survey. The CWB will be mailing out surveys to determine the composition of customer-side service lines and where people most at risk of complications from lead exposures are located at.
A family from Dallas, WV needs help after surviving tornado and housefire
BROOKE, W. Va. (WTRF)-At least one family hit hard from the tornado that slammed through Dallas, West Virginia is getting a big help. A bake sale in Brooke County helped raise donations for them. The McCord family from Dallas, West Virginia has been through a lot. They lost their home to a fire in June. […]
West Virginia teen reported missing in Marshall County
WEST VIRGINIA- Deputies in Marshall County are looking for a missing teen. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Jamel Ishmal Ezeikel Smith. Jamel is/has: Bi-racial 5’5 155 lbs Black hair Brown eyes Jamel was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, no shirt, black Nike shoes, and carrying a blue basketball and a […]
Storms cause damage to Doddridge County Senior Center
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Senior Center is facing substantial damage after Wednesday evening’s storms. Director, Marvin Travis, says the building is now about 5 feet off the foundation. The wall inside of the building is caved in from trees crashing into it, and water and debris...
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said. Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. The woman was looking for her daughter while...
Marion County Commission honors Army National Guard veteran
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Commission honored an Army National Guard veteran at its meeting on Wednesday. Toby Heaney received a proclamation for his service. The West Virginia native served from January 1997 to October 2021 in the Army National Guard. Most of that time was as an active-duty artilleryman. Heaney is a graduate of […]
Catholic Charities West Virginia in Morgantown has new office blessed by the bishop
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston diocese, Mark Brennan, came to Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown to celebrate the opening of the new Catholic Charities West Virginia office. Brennan did a special blessing at their new location. CEO of Catholic Charities West Virginia, Beth Zarate,...
Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
Preston County Commission awards $700k for water & sewage
The Preston County Commission awarded $700,000 for water & sewage infrastructure improvements around the county on Tuesday.
First responder agencies awarded funds by West Virginia American Water
West Virginia American Water has awarded $19,788 to fire departments and first responder agencies across the state.
