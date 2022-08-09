Effective: 2022-08-09 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT/615 PM MST/. * At 517 PM PDT/517 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Cove, or 34 miles southeast of Overton, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...40-50 mph wind gusts on the lake. Hazardous boating conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Hazardous boating conditions due to enhanced wave activity. * Locations impacted include Echo Bay, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Overton Beach, Echo Bay Campground, South Cove, Meadview and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO