weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Grady, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Grady; Thomas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DECATUR NORTHERN GRADY AND NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.
wtxl.com
First to Know Forecast: Heavy rain leads to pooling water on roadways Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE — Another day of wind out of the south means ample moisture for our atmosphere!. As storms develop this afternoon, heavy rain over a short amount of time is a hazard we keep our eye on Wednesday. Localized flooding is a possibility this afternoon under these stronger storms.
wtxl.com
First to Know Forecast: Heavy rain associated with stronger afternoon storms
TALLAHASSEE — A lot of kids are heading back to school over the next few days, and umbrellas or rainboots will be on the list to grab as you head out the door in the morning. While mornings are humid, rain holds off for most of us until lunchtime...
Man injured in multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle accident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County Wednesday morning.
Lowndes County to change traffic pattern at Exit 11 interchange
State Route 31 traffic patterns are set to take place in Lowndes County, moving SR 31 to a single Interstate 75 overpass at Exit 11 interchange.
WCJB
Suwannee Valley Unsolved to hold event updating cold cases
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is teaming up with law enforcement to reignite discussions about cold case homicides. People who lead the group Suwannee Valley Unsolved say new information will be released about the killing of two-year-old Roshanda McGuire in 1988. Suwannee County sheriff’s investigators...
wtxl.com
Tropics waking up after dormant last month
TALLAHASSEE — From your First to Know weather center, we have an update on our tropics outlook. The tropics are waking up after a month of being dormant. An area of unorganized storms as formed off the west coast of Africa in association with a tropical wave. According to...
ecbpublishing.com
Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County
Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
WCTV
An historically-black nursing home in Tallahassee facing financial hardship
Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing. Gayle said the district is getting an influx of new students from out of state and out of county. Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 9. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. We'll likely...
WCTV
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
ecbpublishing.com
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
WCJB
Man arrested for setting fire to a church in Taylor County
PERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The man suspected of setting fire to a church in Taylor County was arrested by state law enforcement officers after he was found watching the crime scene. Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Joshua Gipson on Monday for two counts of arson, two counts of Burglary, one count of Criminal Mischief, one count of Larceny, and Violation of Probation.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County Schools take immediate steps to ease hallway congestion at LHS
After seeing photos of the congestion in the halls of Lowndes High School circulate on social media, officials want to assure parents and students that steps have already been taken to remedy the situation. From Lowndes County Schools:. “The Lowndes County School System is aware of the hallway photos that...
tallahasseereports.com
Commissioner Jack Porter Targets Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox Over Abortion Resolution Vote
Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter is using campaign text messages to attack City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, who is pro-choice, for her decision not to entangle city commission business with abortion politics. Williams-Cox and Richardson voted against the resolution, not because they are against abortion -they are both pro-choice, but because...
Taylor County correctional officer arrested, fired for relationship with inmate
A Taylor County jail correctional officer was arrested and fired after an alleged relationship with an inmate.
Thomasville couple arrested for theft
A husband and wife have been arrested following an investigation into the alleged theft of funds from Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
WCTV
Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has ruled U.S. Marshals can seize and auction off two of Scott Maddox’s classic cars to help pay off penalties in his public corruption case. The former Tallahassee City Commissioner was sentenced to five years in federal prison in September 2021 after pleading...
WCTV
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
WCTV
Stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, police search for suspect
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing Friday morning that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries. It happened around 8:30 am at the Camden Place Apartments on West Tharpe Street. TPD says a man was inside his apartment when the suspect entered and stabbed the victim with a knife.
