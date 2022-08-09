ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, FL

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Grady, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-10 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Grady; Thomas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DECATUR NORTHERN GRADY AND NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.
WCJB

Suwannee Valley Unsolved to hold event updating cold cases

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is teaming up with law enforcement to reignite discussions about cold case homicides. People who lead the group Suwannee Valley Unsolved say new information will be released about the killing of two-year-old Roshanda McGuire in 1988. Suwannee County sheriff’s investigators...
wtxl.com

Tropics waking up after dormant last month

TALLAHASSEE — From your First to Know weather center, we have an update on our tropics outlook. The tropics are waking up after a month of being dormant. An area of unorganized storms as formed off the west coast of Africa in association with a tropical wave. According to...
ecbpublishing.com

Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County

Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
WCTV

Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
ecbpublishing.com

BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE

Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
WCJB

Man arrested for setting fire to a church in Taylor County

PERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The man suspected of setting fire to a church in Taylor County was arrested by state law enforcement officers after he was found watching the crime scene. Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Joshua Gipson on Monday for two counts of arson, two counts of Burglary, one count of Criminal Mischief, one count of Larceny, and Violation of Probation.
tallahasseereports.com

Commissioner Jack Porter Targets Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox Over Abortion Resolution Vote

Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter is using campaign text messages to attack City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, who is pro-choice, for her decision not to entangle city commission business with abortion politics. Williams-Cox and Richardson voted against the resolution, not because they are against abortion -they are both pro-choice, but because...
WCTV

Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has ruled U.S. Marshals can seize and auction off two of Scott Maddox’s classic cars to help pay off penalties in his public corruption case. The former Tallahassee City Commissioner was sentenced to five years in federal prison in September 2021 after pleading...
WCTV

Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
WCTV

Stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, police search for suspect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing Friday morning that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries. It happened around 8:30 am at the Camden Place Apartments on West Tharpe Street. TPD says a man was inside his apartment when the suspect entered and stabbed the victim with a knife.
