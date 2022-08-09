Effective: 2022-08-12 03:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson Patchy Fog, Locally Dense, Possible Through Early Morning Hours Today Patchy fog formation, locally dense, will be possible through remainder of early morning hours today, especially across southern and eastern portions of mid state region. Fog may be particularly dense near bodies of water, with dense fog reducing visibilities to less than one-quarter of a mile. Please exercise caution while driving on area roadways through remainder of early morning hours. Use low beam headlights, slow down, allow for extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Patchy fog, locally dense, should burn off by around 8 AM CDT.

BEDFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO