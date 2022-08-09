Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 08:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa; Parker Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central La Paz and northwestern Yuma Counties through 1030 AM MST At 943 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Quartzsite, or 40 miles north of Martinez Lake, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Quartzsite and Ehrenberg. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 6 and 26. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 88 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Parker Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 08:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Parker Valley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered coverage of slow moving thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will result in an increased risk of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Central La Paz by NWS
Flood Watch issued for Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County by NWS
Flood Watch issued for Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 08:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central La Paz; Gila River Valley; Kofa; Parker Valley; Southeast Yuma County; Yuma FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered coverage of slow moving thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will result in an increased risk of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
