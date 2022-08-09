Effective: 2022-08-11 08:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa; Parker Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central La Paz and northwestern Yuma Counties through 1030 AM MST At 943 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Quartzsite, or 40 miles north of Martinez Lake, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Quartzsite and Ehrenberg. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 6 and 26. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 88 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO