Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Related
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown (8/12/22)
This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown will air live Friday night from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. According to WrestleTix, 7,721 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/10/22), leaving 527 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 8,248.
Yardbarker
Information for 2022 Carolina Panthers Fan Fest
The Carolina Panthers are back in the Queen City after spending the past two weeks in Spartanburg, SC for training camp. Tonight, the team will hold its annual Fan Fest event where the fans can take in practice at Bank of America Stadium, the final practice before the first preseason game.
NC State Fall Camp 2022: Extra Photos from Day 1
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's opening practice featured an entire roster of more than 100 players on the field Wednesday afternoon all looking to make an impact in some way. Luckily, Pack Pride had multiple photographers on hand to try to get the best photos for our users and the student-athletes from practice.
WITN
Pitt County girls softball falls to California in their Little League World Series opener
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Opening day of the Little League softball World Series here at Stallings Stadium the local girls from here in Pitt County were taking on California and here’s how it all went down. California got things going in the 2nd inning. Pitcher Katie Coldiron helps her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
2024 Five-star recruit says UNC Basketball is ‘consistent’ with him
The UNC Basketball program has yet to land a commitment for the 2024 class but Hubert Davis and his staff are pursuing their top targets on the board. There’s plenty of time for this 2024 class and the Tar Heels are in no rush just yet. But one prospect the Tar Heels have their eyes on is five star small forward Trentyn Flowers. The Virginia native has 25 offers in his recruitment but the Tar Heels have yet to officially offer him. However, that could change soon and judging by his latest comments, it could come in a hurry. Flowers talked to Circuit...
What to watch for at Saturday's HighSchoolOT Jamboree
Wake Forest, N.C. — For the first time since 2019, the HighSchoolOT Jamboree will be taking place this week on Saturday at Trentini Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest High School. Tickets will be $10 at the gate for access to all four scrimmages, with a dollar from...
Up-and-coming OL reflects on 'first-class' experience at Clemson
An up-and-coming offensive tackle proposed from the Tar Heel State, who has recently started to see his recruitment pick up this spring and summer, participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. (...)
Comments / 0