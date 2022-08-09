ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown (8/12/22)

This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown will air live Friday night from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. According to WrestleTix, 7,721 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/10/22), leaving 527 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 8,248.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Information for 2022 Carolina Panthers Fan Fest

The Carolina Panthers are back in the Queen City after spending the past two weeks in Spartanburg, SC for training camp. Tonight, the team will hold its annual Fan Fest event where the fans can take in practice at Bank of America Stadium, the final practice before the first preseason game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

NC State Fall Camp 2022: Extra Photos from Day 1

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's opening practice featured an entire roster of more than 100 players on the field Wednesday afternoon all looking to make an impact in some way. Luckily, Pack Pride had multiple photographers on hand to try to get the best photos for our users and the student-athletes from practice.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Columbus, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
TARBORO, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 Five-star recruit says UNC Basketball is ‘consistent’ with him

The UNC Basketball program has yet to land a commitment for the 2024 class but Hubert Davis and his staff are pursuing their top targets on the board. There’s plenty of time for this 2024 class and the Tar Heels are in no rush just yet. But one prospect the Tar Heels have their eyes on is five star small forward Trentyn Flowers. The Virginia native has 25 offers in his recruitment but the Tar Heels have yet to officially offer him. However, that could change soon and judging by his latest comments, it could come in a hurry. Flowers talked to Circuit...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy