Effective: 2022-08-09 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Southern Bristol Thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Windham, southwestern Bristol, northern Washington, Newport, Kent, south central Providence and Bristol Counties through 915 PM EDT At 817 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Warwick to near Griswold. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tropical downpours may result in minor flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor nuisance flooding of typically flood prone areas. Locations impacted include Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, Dartmouth, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Plainfield, Somerset, Portsmouth, Barrington, Middletown, Narragansett, Swansea, Tiverton, Westport and East Greenwich. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

BRISTOL COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO