Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakeexpo.com
788 Kersten Way, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Golden Reef condominiums is located in the heart of Osage Beach and between the 19-mile marker of the Osage and 1-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. This cozy unit is located on the Top floor, providing a great view of the Lake of the Ozarks and the State Park. The covered deck is a wonderful spot to relax and enjoy the view, rain or shine. The vaulted ceilings create an open and spacious feeling. Included are two boat slips, a 14x36 and 10x24. The unit comes fully furnished. If you are considering a vacation rental investment, this unit is ready to go right down to the Nest thermostat and Internet-connected door lock that allows you to change the door code on the fly. The location in town and on the lake makes it very easy & convenient to enjoy some of the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues of Osage Beach. Golden Reef condos is very well managed and maintained. The lakeside pool was just replaced in the Spring of this year.
Sedalia Bandits Swim Team Searching For New Home
The Sedalia Bandits swim team is looking for a new home. Bandits head coach Jerry Tankersley approached the Sedalia Park Board Wednesday at its monthly meeting, which was held one day early due to the 2022 Missouri State Fair starting Thursday. Tankersley asked to be added to the board agenda...
Deer Brook Villas Announce Expansion Plans
Deer Brook Villas is expanding to meet the demand for Housing in Sedalia. Kim Lingle of MBL Development Company, Kansas City, Mo., announced he will be constructing an additional 36 units at Deer Brook Villas, located on Mitchell Street just south of Highway 50 in Sedalia. Attending the announcement Thursday...
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri Task Force 1 heads back to Columbia after helping out during historic flooding in Kentucky
Missouri Task Force 1 is on the way back to Columbia after they received their demobilization orders Thursday morning. The post Missouri Task Force 1 heads back to Columbia after helping out during historic flooding in Kentucky appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Farmers’ Market Heads Downtown During State Fair
Some people have been wondering where the Sedalia Area Farmers' Market will be held during the Missouri State Fair. This morning, a Facebook post from the Downtown Sedalia Alliance told us the market will be back downtown for two weeks during the fair. The Downtown Sedalia Alliance says the Sedalia...
KOMU
Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri
SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern. The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
lakeexpo.com
New Luxury Condominium Development Under Construction at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. — A new luxury condo community is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks. Here, the developers say they are focused on quality over quantity. Already under construction, Havens at Four Seasons, located in the Village of Four Seasons, is a small, upscale complex with luxury amenities that craft a resort-style experience. With only 39 units, some of which are already sold, availability is limited. Choose from 3 or 4-bedroom plans or one of the eight penthouse suites. The starting price is $579,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis Man Drowns at Rocky Fork Lake
A St. Louis man drowned in a lake Sunday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area (north of Columbia) Sunday afternoon and later discovered deceased Monday at 8:40 a.m. He was pronounced dead by Boone County Medical Examiner Dori Burke.
The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri
The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.
Knob Noster Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Two Knob Noster teens were injured in a rollover accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2001 Ford, driven by 18-year-old Noah E. Sullivan of Knob Noster, was on SE 525th at SE 601 Road around 4:15 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brain & Spinal Cord Specialist Joins Bothwell team
On Aug. 1, Jonathan Beary, DO, became Bothwell Regional Health Center’s first full-time neurologist who can diagnose, treat and manage disorders of the brain and nervous system. Beary is a board-certified, fellowship-trained adult neurologist and treats complex general neurology, including muscle, neuromuscular junction, peripheral nerve, nerve root and spinal...
Funeral Announcements for August 12, 2022
A celebration of life for Eliza "Lee" Ross, 83, of Sedalia, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Rea Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial for Curtis R. "C.R." Kammerich, 85, of Pilot Grove, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug.13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove. Prayers of the Rosary will be said at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the church, with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Clear Creek. Arrangements are in the care of Meisenheimer-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Pilot Grove.
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, Missouri
John Augustus Hockaday house located in Fulton, Missouri.Photo by Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons. Before the Hockaday house was built, the family first lived in a log home above Stinson Creek. That was the home where John Augustus Hockaday was born.
More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability
Even in metropolitan areas, such as Columbia, access is not always reliable. The post More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Smith-Cotton Football Holds Black & Gold Scrimmage
The Smith-Cotton Tigers Football team held its annual Black & Gold Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Tiger Stadium. First-year Head Coach Josh Gray said he was pleased with the team's hustle, pass protection and how the defense was flowing to the ball carrier. He also thanked the families and fans who came out and donated many cases of sports drinks for the program.
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
Green Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero for July
Okay guys, it's time for us to recognize another Unsung Hero for the month. This month, our Hero is Mike Green. Mike was nominated by his daughter in law, who said this about him:. He is dedicated to his church, often volunteering there and helping elderly members with home repairs,...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0