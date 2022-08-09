ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

lakeexpo.com

788 Kersten Way, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Golden Reef condominiums is located in the heart of Osage Beach and between the 19-mile marker of the Osage and 1-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. This cozy unit is located on the Top floor, providing a great view of the Lake of the Ozarks and the State Park. The covered deck is a wonderful spot to relax and enjoy the view, rain or shine. The vaulted ceilings create an open and spacious feeling. Included are two boat slips, a 14x36 and 10x24. The unit comes fully furnished. If you are considering a vacation rental investment, this unit is ready to go right down to the Nest thermostat and Internet-connected door lock that allows you to change the door code on the fly. The location in town and on the lake makes it very easy & convenient to enjoy some of the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues of Osage Beach. Golden Reef condos is very well managed and maintained. The lakeside pool was just replaced in the Spring of this year.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Bandits Swim Team Searching For New Home

The Sedalia Bandits swim team is looking for a new home. Bandits head coach Jerry Tankersley approached the Sedalia Park Board Wednesday at its monthly meeting, which was held one day early due to the 2022 Missouri State Fair starting Thursday. Tankersley asked to be added to the board agenda...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Deer Brook Villas Announce Expansion Plans

Deer Brook Villas is expanding to meet the demand for Housing in Sedalia. Kim Lingle of MBL Development Company, Kansas City, Mo., announced he will be constructing an additional 36 units at Deer Brook Villas, located on Mitchell Street just south of Highway 50 in Sedalia. Attending the announcement Thursday...
SEDALIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning

CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri

SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern. The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

New Luxury Condominium Development Under Construction at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. — A new luxury condo community is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks. Here, the developers say they are focused on quality over quantity. Already under construction, Havens at Four Seasons, located in the Village of Four Seasons, is a small, upscale complex with luxury amenities that craft a resort-style experience. With only 39 units, some of which are already sold, availability is limited. Choose from 3 or 4-bedroom plans or one of the eight penthouse suites. The starting price is $579,000.
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

St. Louis Man Drowns at Rocky Fork Lake

A St. Louis man drowned in a lake Sunday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area (north of Columbia) Sunday afternoon and later discovered deceased Monday at 8:40 a.m. He was pronounced dead by Boone County Medical Examiner Dori Burke.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover

Two Knob Noster teens were injured in a rollover accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2001 Ford, driven by 18-year-old Noah E. Sullivan of Knob Noster, was on SE 525th at SE 601 Road around 4:15 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Brain & Spinal Cord Specialist Joins Bothwell team

On Aug. 1, Jonathan Beary, DO, became Bothwell Regional Health Center’s first full-time neurologist who can diagnose, treat and manage disorders of the brain and nervous system. Beary is a board-certified, fellowship-trained adult neurologist and treats complex general neurology, including muscle, neuromuscular junction, peripheral nerve, nerve root and spinal...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for August 12, 2022

A celebration of life for Eliza "Lee" Ross, 83, of Sedalia, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Rea Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial for Curtis R. "C.R." Kammerich, 85, of Pilot Grove, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug.13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove. Prayers of the Rosary will be said at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the church, with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Clear Creek. Arrangements are in the care of Meisenheimer-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Pilot Grove.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Smith-Cotton Football Holds Black & Gold Scrimmage

The Smith-Cotton Tigers Football team held its annual Black & Gold Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Tiger Stadium. First-year Head Coach Josh Gray said he was pleased with the team's hustle, pass protection and how the defense was flowing to the ball carrier. He also thanked the families and fans who came out and donated many cases of sports drinks for the program.
SEDALIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
LEBANON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

