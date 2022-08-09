Golden Reef condominiums is located in the heart of Osage Beach and between the 19-mile marker of the Osage and 1-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. This cozy unit is located on the Top floor, providing a great view of the Lake of the Ozarks and the State Park. The covered deck is a wonderful spot to relax and enjoy the view, rain or shine. The vaulted ceilings create an open and spacious feeling. Included are two boat slips, a 14x36 and 10x24. The unit comes fully furnished. If you are considering a vacation rental investment, this unit is ready to go right down to the Nest thermostat and Internet-connected door lock that allows you to change the door code on the fly. The location in town and on the lake makes it very easy & convenient to enjoy some of the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues of Osage Beach. Golden Reef condos is very well managed and maintained. The lakeside pool was just replaced in the Spring of this year.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO