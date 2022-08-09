Read full article on original website
sjvsun.com
Fresno City Council shrugs off AG Bonta blitz, advances Measure C plan
A last minute Hail Mary by Attorney General Rob Bonta and social justice advocates to hit the brakes on the renewal of Measure C – Fresno County’s marquee transportation tax – the Fresno City Council pressed the gas. Measure C first passed in 1986 and was renewed...
Fresno City Council votes for Measure C despite opposition
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – In a 5-1 vote, the Fresno City Council moved in favor of renewing Measure C, a half-cent sales tax that’s funded local roads and transportation for decades in Fresno County. “Measure C has improved our communities. 24 of the 35 neighborhoods that I represent have gotten repaved, curbed-sided; gutter, drainage problems […]
Washington Examiner
'Unlawful censorship': California community college sued for banning conservative flyers
A group of conservative students has filed a federal lawsuit against their California community college after school officials banned them from displaying several flyers with conservative messages on campus kiosks. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of three students at Clovis Community College...
sjvsun.com
“An embarrassment for the Red Wave”: Opposition emerges over Fresno St. stadium tax
One day removed from its placement on the November ballot, a first-of-its-kind, 20-year local sales tax to fund improvements for Fresno State’s academic and athletic facilities is already under fire. If voters approve the tax, the measure will enact a 0.2 percent sales tax in Fresno County, with the...
thesungazette.com
Farmersville Unified Board selects Santa Ana administrator as new superintendent
FARMERSVILLE – After nearly months of searching, Farmersville Unified has landed on a successor to the recently retired Dr. Paul Sevillano. The Farmersville’s school board approved the contract with Dr. Sergio Chavez at their Aug. 9 meeting after much anticipation. Dr. Chavez, currently the director of EL/bilingual programs at Santa Ana Unified School District, will begin on Sept. 1.
Fresno attorney to become first female Hmong judge in California
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California is getting its first female Hmong judge. On Saturday, Governor Newsom appointed attorney Pahoua Lor to the Fresno County Superior Court. “I think I’ve been crying ever since,” the 42-year-old said. “I think it’s groundbreaking because it sends a message that we are here, we belong, it’s inclusive.” Lor has […]
sjvsun.com
Rural Calif. is helping reach Newsom’s green goals. Now, he wants an end-run around them.
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.
sjvsun.com
Despite staffers’ arrest, Fresno’s Advance Peace picks up six-figure grant from taxpayers
Despite a deeply troubling roll-out, in which one of its staffers was arrested for conspiracy to commit two murders, Fresno’s Advance Peace initiative is set to receive a hefty sum in grant funding from taxpayers. The controversial gun violence prevention program is one of a bevy of organizations set...
City of Coalinga says it's being allocated too little water
For several years, Coalinga residents have dealt with dwindling water allocations. If the city runs out of water, it will have to pay about 2,000% more to buy it on the open market.
New Marriott hotel to be built in downtown Fresno
Local leaders broke ground on a new hotel in downtown Fresno on Tuesday. The Courtyard by Marriott will be built at Inyo and M Streets.
GV Wire
‘Uber for Lawn Care’ Rolls Into Fresno With the GreenPal App
Finding someone to trim your hedges, water your plants, and mow your lawn is easier these days thanks to an application called GreenPal. The GreenPal app first launched in Nashville, Tennessee, about 10 years ago, and now some Fresno area businesses are using it to attract new clientele. Ted Furnish,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breakthrough in 1982 California cold case leads to arrest of Fresno native in Hawaii
Police in the Bay Area believe they finally know who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl whose naked body was found behind a blood-stained wall near a bus stop in 1982 in Sunnyvale. The suspect in the killing of Karen Stitt grew up in Fresno, where he attended high school...
moneyinc.com
20 Cities with the Worst Traffic in the U.S. in 2022
Traffic congestion is a widespread problem. The Federal Highway Administration says that it is possible to solve traffic congestion by building infrastructure, maintaining infrastructure, and making better use of infrastructure. Some cities do these things better than others. Simultaneously, some cities need to do these things better than others because they see more traffic for one reason or another. Generally speaking, the U.S. cities with the worst traffic are what most people would expect, though there are some surprises here and there.
KMPH.com
Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets
Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
viatravelers.com
12 Best things to do in Three Rivers, California
Three Rivers, California, is located near the Kaweah River’s North, Middle, and South Forks meet. This small town near the Sierra Nevada mountains is home to water sports and natural attractions. Overall, the San Joaquin Valley offers some of the area’s best things to do outdoors. Because even...
Fresno Greek Fest announces new September dates
FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 60th edition of the Fresno Greek Fest has moved to September. The St. George Greek Orthodox Church announced Thursday that their event filled with food, fun, and festivities will take place September 16-18 at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church located at 2219 North Orchard Street. The Fresno Greek Fest […]
Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler. One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February. Hernandez disappeared […]
Tulare County Fair giving free tickets for donations
TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair has announced that it will be giving away tickets for donations as part of its food pantry drive. There is no limit on the number of tickets that will be given away during the one-day food drive event. However, it does require five unexpired, nonperishable items per […]
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: West Yosemite League preview
Central Section teams were shaken up as leagues shifted around during the offseason. All of the Visalia teams moved to the East Yosemite League, joining Porterville and Monache. The Tri-County leagues, Kings Canyon and Sequoia, are new for the 2022 season and split up the old Central Sequoia league. Orange Cove and Orosi join the East Sequoia league from the West Sequoia league while the rest of the West Sequoia league will now be a part of the new Northwest Sequoia league.
KMJ
2 Men Shot In Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men were shot in Northeast Fresno according to police. The Fresno Police Department received calls of a man banging on a door asking for help around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning at the Villa Primavera Apartments near Shields and Maple Avenue. When officers arrived, they...
