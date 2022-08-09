The Batman 2 has not yet been officially greenlit by Warner Bros. As details of big changes to the DC Films franchise under the new Warner Bros. Discovery merger continue to shake out, it looks like The Batman sequel isn't as sure of a thing as when The Batman 2 was first announced publicly during DC/WB's panel at CinemaCon 2022. In the latest report from Variety, we're now hearing that "Writer-director Matt Reeves is on track for a sequel with star Robert Pattinson, but the project remains in development and does not yet have a greenlight – any future film is years away."

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO