These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toast
Toast TOST has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Toast has an average price target of $23.72 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $18.00.
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Despite Strong Income And Revenue Growth LFTD Stock Plunges Following Earnings Release
LFTD Partners Inc. LIFD Q2 2022 revenue increased 151% to $16.8 million, up from $6.7 million in Q2 2021. Operating margin increased 3.14% to 26.40%, up from 23.25%. Net income increased 102% to $3.2 million up from $1.6 million- the eighth consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income. Basic earnings...
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares moved upwards by 64.8% to $6.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 57.1 million, which is 306596.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Why This CS Disco Analyst Is Downgrading Legal Services Stock After Q2 Earnings
CS Disco Inc LAW reported mixed results for its second quarter, with revenues below Street estimates and higher-than-expected EBITDA. The company’s revenue miss was due to higher review product volatility, while its operating margins contracted in the quarter but came in better than anticipated, according to BofA Securities. The...
Peering Into Fifth Third Bancorp's Recent Short Interest
Fifth Third Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FITB) short percent of float has fallen 31.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.63 million shares sold short, which is 1.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview
China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
Reshape Lifesciences Earnings Outlook
Reshape Lifesciences RSLS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reshape Lifesciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.35. Reshape Lifesciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment DLPN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dolphin Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Dolphin Entertainment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
How Is The Market Feeling About Eversource Energy?
Eversource Energy's (NYSE:ES) short percent of float has fallen 10.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.77 million shares sold short, which is 1.1% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings
Flowers Foods FLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flowers Foods beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same...
Danaher Whale Trades For August 12
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher. Looking at options history for Danaher DHR we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
Expert Ratings for Expensify
Within the last quarter, Expensify EXFY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 3 analysts have an average price target of $27.0 versus the current price of Expensify at $22.5, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 3 analysts rated Expensify...
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Rivian Automotive
Within the last quarter, Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $47.12 versus the current price of Rivian Automotive at $39.44, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Where Pear Therapeutics Stands With Analysts
Pear Therapeutics PEAR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $9.67 versus the current price of Pear Therapeutics at $2.06, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
What In The World Is Going On With Enovix Stock Today?
Shares of Enovix Corp EVNX are up during Thursday’s pre market session for various reasons. Enovix is known as the leader in the design and manufacturing of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries. On Wednesday, it was announced that the company had been awarded a follow-on contract with the US Army to build and test custom cells within the soldier’s central power source known as the Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB). The CWB was created by Inventus Power and it integrates into a soldier’s vest and powers vital communications and navigation equipment.
