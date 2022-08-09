Fifth Third Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FITB) short percent of float has fallen 31.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.63 million shares sold short, which is 1.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO