Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Motley Fool
Here Is How Much 7 Commonly Prescribed Drugs Cost Through Mark Cuban's Online Pharmacy
Could you save money by getting your prescription drugs through the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company? It's likely. Mark Cuban's online pharmacy offers significant savings to patients who rely on prescription medications. Find out how much seven commonly prescribed drugs cost through this money-saving company to see if you...
lifetrixcorner.com
When should someone with dementia go into a care home
It can be difficult to know when it’s time for a loved one with dementia to go into a care home. There are many factors to consider, and making the decision is never easy. But there are some signs that may indicate it’s time for a change. If...
Medical News Today
What are the best activities for someone with dementia?
Dementia describes a group of symptoms related to a decline in brain function. Certain activities may enhance the quality of life of someone who has dementia. There are many activities a person can do with someone who has dementia. This article considers 30 of the best activities for people with dementia and provides tips on how to organize them.
'Medical gaslighting' is a widespread practise among female patients
April Summerford started to suspect something was wrong with her reproductive system in her teenage years. Summerford suffered from pelvic pain and irregular menstrual cycles as a consequence of her endometrial illness. She didn't know she had endometriosis at the time.
agingparents.com
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Difference between behavioral health and mental health
Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
MedicalXpress
Study finds US nursing homes underreport pressure ulcers
Researchers at the University of Chicago have found that the number and severity of pressure ulcers suffered by Medicare residents in U.S. nursing homes is substantially underreported, leading to unreliable data that many consumers use to determine where to receive long- or short-term care. These findings are detailed in a study published in the journal Medical Care.
Older, White and More Educated People Choose Medical Aid in Dying
Medical aid in dying is more likely to be a choice for older, wealthier, better-educated and white people living with cancer, according to study results published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Medical aid in dying (MAID), or use of medications to hasten death for people with incurable...
MedicalXpress
Veterans are reluctant to seek help for sleep problems or substance use
American military veterans are least willing to seek treatment for the health conditions that are most prevalent in their communities—including sleep and alcohol use problems—according to a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The findings also show a link between willingness to seek help among veterans of color and incidence of discrimination.
deseret.com
Parents play crucial role in youth substance use disorder treatment. How to support adolescents
Substance use disorders are some of the most common psychiatric disorders in the United States — a kind all-too-familiar to many Americans. Pew Research Center reported that 46% of Americans have a loved one who is addicted to drugs, and 7.74% of adults in America — roughly 1 in 13 — reported having a substance use disorder in the past year, according to Mental Health America.
archyworldys.com
Denied mental health care in NS, she turns to NB.
She has bipolar disorder and autism spectrum disorder and that night she says she waited three hours to see a doctor. Finally, no psychiatric staff was available. Emily Black says she was told to wait until 9 a.m. the next morning, but at 7 a.m. a nurse woke her up and told her to leave because she would not see a psychiatric doctor.
healthcanal.com
The Surprising Effects of Music Therapy & Mental Health 2022
Mental health has become a significant issue, and the recent pandemic felt across the globe has taken its toll on the population’s mental well-being. In the United States, it is thought that the country is facing a mental health crisis due to increased isolation and anxiety felt during the COVID outbreak.
psychologytoday.com
Employers Hold the Key to Eliminating Mental Health Stigma
The stigma experienced by many with mental health conditions has thankfully dissipated in parts of society because of the growing awareness of prevalent and available treatment; and that has led to people becoming more comfortable with seeking assistance. However, stigma remains a great concern, particularly within certain professions. For example, in professions such as law enforcement, airline pilots, and, yes, even health care, there is the fear that revealing symptoms associated with behavioral health could lead to a loss of on-the-job responsibilities.
The drugs don’t work (and other mental health myths)
There can be little doubt that public attitudes to mental health have already turned a corner. Just consider the sheer number of public figures – from Robbie Williams and Lady Gaga to Baroness Davidson – who have opened up about their struggles. According to one analysis of English...
psychologytoday.com
Pathways to Suicide Prevention
Social connections and meaningful activities can create a sense of belonging and self worth, which can be protective against suicidal impulses. Combat the rise of social isolation by being part of causes and organizations that are larger than yourself and have altruistic goals. Learn the foundational mental health needs that...
Specialists scarce for rural Americans with early Alzheimer's disease
Rural Americans with early-onset Alzheimer's disease are less likely than city dwellers to see a specialist and undergo tests that can help them and their families manage, new research reveals. While most Alzheimer's patients are over 65, about 6% develop the disease between the ages of 30 and 65. Typically,...
pharmacytimes.com
Health Care Providers Should Counsel Patients on Integrative Medicine Strategies
Study suggests that health care providers should discuss with patients whether they are using any integrative medicine strategies, which ones, and why. Nearly 40% of older individuals currently use at least 1 integrative medicine strategy to ease symptoms of physical health, mental health, or to help them relax, according to the results of a new poll from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging.
MedicalXpress
Improving emergency care for people living with dementia
A new collection of research papers from Northwestern University and collaborating institutions sets out priority areas to provide better emergency care for people living with dementia in the United States. Some areas include discharging patients with cognitive impairment to their homes earlier and creating quieter, calmer spaces within the emergency...
psychologytoday.com
Former Mental Health Czar Scorns Traditional Psychotherapy
Psychiatrist Tom Insel's criticism of traditional psychotherapy is based on outdated prejudices. Insel is mistaken when he implies that in-depth psychotherapy lacks the evidence of efficacy that other therapies have. When one of America’s most prominent psychiatrists expresses deep disdain for depth psychotherapy, especially when that criticism is misinformed and...
