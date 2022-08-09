ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
lifetrixcorner.com

When should someone with dementia go into a care home

It can be difficult to know when it’s time for a loved one with dementia to go into a care home. There are many factors to consider, and making the decision is never easy. But there are some signs that may indicate it’s time for a change. If...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the best activities for someone with dementia?

Dementia describes a group of symptoms related to a decline in brain function. Certain activities may enhance the quality of life of someone who has dementia. There are many activities a person can do with someone who has dementia. This article considers 30 of the best activities for people with dementia and provides tips on how to organize them.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
agingparents.com

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
RELATIONSHIPS
Kurt Goodwin

Difference between behavioral health and mental health

Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
MedicalXpress

Study finds US nursing homes underreport pressure ulcers

Researchers at the University of Chicago have found that the number and severity of pressure ulcers suffered by Medicare residents in U.S. nursing homes is substantially underreported, leading to unreliable data that many consumers use to determine where to receive long- or short-term care. These findings are detailed in a study published in the journal Medical Care.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Blumenthal
MedicalXpress

Veterans are reluctant to seek help for sleep problems or substance use

American military veterans are least willing to seek treatment for the health conditions that are most prevalent in their communities—including sleep and alcohol use problems—according to a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The findings also show a link between willingness to seek help among veterans of color and incidence of discrimination.
MILITARY
deseret.com

Parents play crucial role in youth substance use disorder treatment. How to support adolescents

Substance use disorders are some of the most common psychiatric disorders in the United States — a kind all-too-familiar to many Americans. Pew Research Center reported that 46% of Americans have a loved one who is addicted to drugs, and 7.74% of adults in America — roughly 1 in 13 — reported having a substance use disorder in the past year, according to Mental Health America.
UTAH STATE
archyworldys.com

Denied mental health care in NS, she turns to NB.

She has bipolar disorder and autism spectrum disorder and that night she says she waited three hours to see a doctor. Finally, no psychiatric staff was available. Emily Black says she was told to wait until 9 a.m. the next morning, but at 7 a.m. a nurse woke her up and told her to leave because she would not see a psychiatric doctor.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Benefits#Veterans Affairs#Agent Orange#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
healthcanal.com

The Surprising Effects of Music Therapy & Mental Health 2022

Mental health has become a significant issue, and the recent pandemic felt across the globe has taken its toll on the population’s mental well-being. In the United States, it is thought that the country is facing a mental health crisis due to increased isolation and anxiety felt during the COVID outbreak.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Employers Hold the Key to Eliminating Mental Health Stigma

The stigma experienced by many with mental health conditions has thankfully dissipated in parts of society because of the growing awareness of prevalent and available treatment; and that has led to people becoming more comfortable with seeking assistance. However, stigma remains a great concern, particularly within certain professions. For example, in professions such as law enforcement, airline pilots, and, yes, even health care, there is the fear that revealing symptoms associated with behavioral health could lead to a loss of on-the-job responsibilities.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Pathways to Suicide Prevention

Social connections and meaningful activities can create a sense of belonging and self worth, which can be protective against suicidal impulses. Combat the rise of social isolation by being part of causes and organizations that are larger than yourself and have altruistic goals. Learn the foundational mental health needs that...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
pharmacytimes.com

Health Care Providers Should Counsel Patients on Integrative Medicine Strategies

Study suggests that health care providers should discuss with patients whether they are using any integrative medicine strategies, which ones, and why. Nearly 40% of older individuals currently use at least 1 integrative medicine strategy to ease symptoms of physical health, mental health, or to help them relax, according to the results of a new poll from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Improving emergency care for people living with dementia

A new collection of research papers from Northwestern University and collaborating institutions sets out priority areas to provide better emergency care for people living with dementia in the United States. Some areas include discharging patients with cognitive impairment to their homes earlier and creating quieter, calmer spaces within the emergency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Former Mental Health Czar Scorns Traditional Psychotherapy

Psychiatrist Tom Insel's criticism of traditional psychotherapy is based on outdated prejudices. Insel is mistaken when he implies that in-depth psychotherapy lacks the evidence of efficacy that other therapies have. When one of America’s most prominent psychiatrists expresses deep disdain for depth psychotherapy, especially when that criticism is misinformed and...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy