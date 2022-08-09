ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
STOCKS
Benzinga

8 Analysts Have This to Say About Rivian Automotive

Within the last quarter, Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $47.12 versus the current price of Rivian Automotive at $39.44, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Q2#Eps#Unity Software
Benzinga

Danaher Whale Trades For August 12

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher. Looking at options history for Danaher DHR we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Arcimoto

Arcimoto FUV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arcimoto will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Arcimoto bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Kubient

Kubient KBNT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kubient will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Kubient bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Honest Company Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Honest Company Inc HNST reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.3% year-on-year to $78.49 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Diapers and Wipes revenue increased 9% Y/Y to $51.9 million, and Skin & Personal Care fell 2% to $23.3 million. Digital revenue increased 9% Y/Y to $37.8...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Reshape Lifesciences Earnings Outlook

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reshape Lifesciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.35. Reshape Lifesciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Blend Labs

Blend Labs BLND is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blend Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Blend Labs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment DLPN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dolphin Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Dolphin Entertainment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co GP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that GreenPower Motor Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15. GreenPower Motor Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma IMPL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Impel NeuroPharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.05. Impel NeuroPharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Saia

Saia SAIA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Saia has an average price target of $226.85 with a high of $257.00 and a low of $180.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sunlight Financial's Earnings: A Preview

Sunlight Financial SUNL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sunlight Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. Sunlight Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview

China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About II-VI

Within the last quarter, II-VI IIVI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $68.4 versus the current price of II-VI at $52.66, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated II-VI...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Sight Sciences Stands With Analysts

Sight Sciences SGHT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $14.0 versus the current price of Sight Sciences at $9.43, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy