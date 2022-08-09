Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Rivian Automotive
Within the last quarter, Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $47.12 versus the current price of Rivian Automotive at $39.44, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Danaher Whale Trades For August 12
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher. Looking at options history for Danaher DHR we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Earnings Preview: Arcimoto
Arcimoto FUV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arcimoto will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Arcimoto bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Kubient
Kubient KBNT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kubient will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Kubient bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Honest Company Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings
Honest Company Inc HNST reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.3% year-on-year to $78.49 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Diapers and Wipes revenue increased 9% Y/Y to $51.9 million, and Skin & Personal Care fell 2% to $23.3 million. Digital revenue increased 9% Y/Y to $37.8...
Reshape Lifesciences Earnings Outlook
Reshape Lifesciences RSLS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reshape Lifesciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.35. Reshape Lifesciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Blend Labs
Blend Labs BLND is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blend Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Blend Labs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment DLPN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dolphin Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Dolphin Entertainment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Co GP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that GreenPower Motor Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15. GreenPower Motor Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Outlook For Impel NeuroPharma
Impel NeuroPharma IMPL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Impel NeuroPharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.05. Impel NeuroPharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Expert Ratings for Saia
Saia SAIA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Saia has an average price target of $226.85 with a high of $257.00 and a low of $180.00.
Sunlight Financial's Earnings: A Preview
Sunlight Financial SUNL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sunlight Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. Sunlight Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview
China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About II-VI
Within the last quarter, II-VI IIVI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $68.4 versus the current price of II-VI at $52.66, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated II-VI...
Where Sight Sciences Stands With Analysts
Sight Sciences SGHT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $14.0 versus the current price of Sight Sciences at $9.43, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
