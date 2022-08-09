ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols hold first fall scrimmage, Heupel pleased with his team

By Reece Van Haaften
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The media was not allowed into the Vols scrimmage on Tuesday, but Josh Heupel seemed pleased with his team’s performance. According to the head coach, there was only one turnover during the practice.

“Jeremy Banks had a big pick out in the flat,” said Heupel. “(He) did a really good job of reading his keys and then getting out there extremely quickly with his eyes. (He) made a really nice play. (He) used his hands well on the play, as well.”

Heupel is keyed in on the receiver position. He says Jimmy Calloway and Jalin Hyatt are making a good impression in the slot. The head coach is interested in how the team is going to fill the outside receiver position opposite of Cedric Tillman.

“Ramel (Keyton) has done some positive things,” said Heupel. “Walker Merrill has been out there and has made some plays. (He’s) operated really efficiently. Bru (McCoy) has done some really good things in some of our practices. That’s a point of competition here still on the back half of training camp.”

The man throwing the ball to those receivers, Hendon Hooker, continues to keep it business as usual. Heupel has no worries at quarterback.

“Really good command of what we’re doing offensively,” said Heupel. “(Hendon Hooker continues) to keep us out of bad plays, bad situations. (He’s) turning negatives into zero. (He’s) been decisive getting the ball out of his hands. (He has) complete command of what we’re doing on the offensive side of the ball.”

The head coach also gave an update on Lyn-J Dixon‘s eligibility. The running back is immediately able to play. As for McCoy’s eligibility, Heupel said he has no update on the situation.

