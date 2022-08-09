ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
Benzinga

Disney's Q2 Earnings Price Action Sends These Signals About The Stock

It is hard to predict where an issue will go the day after an earnings report. Technical analysis can give you some guidelines, but how investors will react to either good or bad reports is random. Yet the technical levels from that session can provide some guidelines to follow to help predict the future course of price action.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares moved upwards by 64.8% to $6.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 57.1 million, which is 306596.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Benzinga

Carlisle Companies Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Carlisle Companies CSL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 75 per share. On Wednesday, Carlisle Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Peering Into Fifth Third Bancorp's Recent Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FITB) short percent of float has fallen 31.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.63 million shares sold short, which is 1.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Eversource Energy?

Eversource Energy's (NYSE:ES) short percent of float has fallen 10.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.77 million shares sold short, which is 1.1% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Why Twin Vee Powercats Is Trading Higher By Around 90%, Here Are 84 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE shares jumped 90% to $7.60 after the company said Q2 sales results were up year over year. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX jumped 70% to $1.4492 after the company announced 12- and 18-week data from its Phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325, which showed a statistically significant and clinical meaningful improvement in mean BVCA.
Benzinga

Gene Munster's Q2 Earnings Review With Benzinga Is Friday: What Are His Favorite Tech Stocks For 2023?

Many investors entered the second quarter either deep in the red in their portfolios and or sitting on cash to deploy in the tech wreck. With the indexes reaching 52-week lows and several issues in the tech sector revisiting pandemic lows or beyond — and rising interest rates as the result of rampant inflation — much of Wall Street was prepared for lower prices.
Benzinga

Here's Why Performance Shipping Stock Is Lower By Over 50% Friday

Performance Shipping Inc PSHG shares are trading lower by 52.33% to $0.29 during Friday's trading session after the company priced its 33 million share offering at $0.45 per share. What Else?. Performance Shipping says the warrants will be immediately exercisable, will expire five years from the date of issuance, and...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Public Service Enterprise?

Public Service Enterprise's (NYSE:PEG) short percent of float has risen 14.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.96 million shares sold short, which is 1.4% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

