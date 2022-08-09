Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Albemarle 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Albemarle ALB has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.35%. Currently, Albemarle has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion. Buying $1000 In ALB: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALB stock 10 years ago, it...
If You Invested $100 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 84.33%, 90.91% and 74.54% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Why Jim Cramer Is Avoiding This Entire Group Of Stocks: 'They Break Your Heart Too Many Times'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said JPMorgan Chase & Co is starting to move higher. Cramer said 23andMe Holding Co ME has "no mojo. That’s a technical term for 'not going anywhere.'" The "Mad Money" host recommends buying Tellurian Inc TELL. Cramer said he is...
This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now
Alphabet, Amazon, DexCom, Shopify, and Tesla have all announced stock splits this year -- but only one of these giants is a screaming buy.
3 Stocks You Should Consider Selling While You Still Can
The major stock market indexes recovered remarkably after witnessing a miserable first half of the year. However, the increasing odds of a recession are expected to keep the market under...
Disney's Q2 Earnings Price Action Sends These Signals About The Stock
It is hard to predict where an issue will go the day after an earnings report. Technical analysis can give you some guidelines, but how investors will react to either good or bad reports is random. Yet the technical levels from that session can provide some guidelines to follow to help predict the future course of price action.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares moved upwards by 64.8% to $6.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 57.1 million, which is 306596.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Carlisle Companies Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Carlisle Companies CSL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 75 per share. On Wednesday, Carlisle Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Peering Into Fifth Third Bancorp's Recent Short Interest
Fifth Third Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FITB) short percent of float has fallen 31.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.63 million shares sold short, which is 1.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
How Is The Market Feeling About Eversource Energy?
Eversource Energy's (NYSE:ES) short percent of float has fallen 10.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.77 million shares sold short, which is 1.1% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Twin Vee Powercats Is Trading Higher By Around 90%, Here Are 84 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE shares jumped 90% to $7.60 after the company said Q2 sales results were up year over year. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX jumped 70% to $1.4492 after the company announced 12- and 18-week data from its Phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325, which showed a statistically significant and clinical meaningful improvement in mean BVCA.
Gene Munster's Q2 Earnings Review With Benzinga Is Friday: What Are His Favorite Tech Stocks For 2023?
Many investors entered the second quarter either deep in the red in their portfolios and or sitting on cash to deploy in the tech wreck. With the indexes reaching 52-week lows and several issues in the tech sector revisiting pandemic lows or beyond — and rising interest rates as the result of rampant inflation — much of Wall Street was prepared for lower prices.
Here's Why Performance Shipping Stock Is Lower By Over 50% Friday
Performance Shipping Inc PSHG shares are trading lower by 52.33% to $0.29 during Friday's trading session after the company priced its 33 million share offering at $0.45 per share. What Else?. Performance Shipping says the warrants will be immediately exercisable, will expire five years from the date of issuance, and...
Tupperware, Peloton Are Among This Year's 'Losers': 5 Household Brands That Have Experienced A 'Fall From Grace' In 2022
The U.S. market has been experiencing record lows with analysts and investors alike calling declaring a bear market. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA was down 3.53% and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was down 4.22% in the past six months. Along with the general...
How Is The Market Feeling About Public Service Enterprise?
Public Service Enterprise's (NYSE:PEG) short percent of float has risen 14.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.96 million shares sold short, which is 1.4% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
