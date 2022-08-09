Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now
Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
RS Recommends: Yes, You Can Get These Noise-Cancelling Headphones for Under $60
Click here to read the full article. Noise-cancelling headphones usually command a pretty high price. A good pair of headphones from Sony like the Sony WH-1000XM4 can set you back close to $350 and even headphones like the AirPods Max can cut a massive hole in your wallet. That’s why a good headphones deal can make your shopping experience easier. Right now, you can snag Monoprice’s SYNC-ANC headphones for just $59.99 — one of the best headphone deals under $100. Monoprice Buy:Monoprice SYNC-ANC Headphonesat$59.99 Packed with active noise cancelling (ANC) technology, up to 20 hours of playback time, and support for both a wired...
WhatsApp's three latest features are all about your privacy
Over the last couple of years, WhatsApp has been aggressively testing and adding new features to its platform. Now, almost every other day, the service is spotted trialing new enhancements in its beta channel, like device login approvals and a chatbot to detail recent changes. Despite being owned by Meta, WhatsApp has always taken privacy seriously and proudly highlights that it supports end-to-end encryption. Recently, it has also added several useful privacy-related options to its platform. Further building on that, Mark Zuckerberg has announced three new privacy features for WhatsApp that should make your life easier and chats more secure.
Google is working to bring Android 13's new photo picker to outdated, discontinued devices
Android 13 is, presumably, just weeks away, with rumors pointing to a September launch. That might be a little later than most of us expected — especially considering the final beta version shipped in July. As an update primarily focused on privacy and security, getting it on your phone might not seem as exciting as, say, Android 12's Material You redesign was last year. Among some of Android 13's more obvious changes is a new photo picker, but even if you're rocking years-old hardware, you might not need a software update to get it.
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
The Verge
Jabra’s terrific Elite 3 wireless earbuds are just $59.99 today
Times are hard, we get it, which is why today’s deal on Jabra’s budget-friendly Elite 3 wireless earbuds stands out. They may lack the bells and whistles other high-quality buds offer, like multipoint support and active noise cancellation, but these are still among our favorites because they boast great sound quality, long battery life, and extreme comfort even for long periods of time. They also offer other niceties, including an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, the ability to use any earbud independently, and easy-to-use controls.
Engadget
The 2021 Apple TV 4K is on sale for $120, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. It's a good time to stock up on travel-friendly accessories before your next trip. A number of Anker portable batteries, wireless chargers and other accessories are on sale, and you can save even more if you're an Amazon Prime member. Those who need to work while on the go can pick up Samsung's T7 Shield SSD for the cheapest price we've seen, while Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro drop to an al-time-low price just days after the company announced the latest version of the earbuds in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. On top of all that, the Apple TV 4K is on sale for only $120 and you can pick up a base iPad for as low as $299. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
Digital Trends
VR in a pair of glasses? New research just made it possible
Many technology companies are working on improving aspects of VR, including making it more vivid and realistic. Now, new research from Stanford University and Nvidia aims to make headsets easier to wear. The device is a push to have VR glasses look more like everyday glasses rather than being the...
How to create a folder in Google Docs
It doesn't help to have the best devices in the world if you don't know how to use the programs and apps on them to accomplish your goals. Even the best Chromebook or tablet in the world isn't going to know what you want from it. And when it comes to Google's office suite, there can be a bit of a learning curve when you first get into using it.
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer improved audio and ANC for $230
Samsung typically reveals a new set of true wireless earbuds alongside its latest phones, and today is no different. In addition to the Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4 and new watches, the company is debuting the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the follow-up to the Galaxy Buds Pro that debuted early last year. While not a complete redesign, this new model offers enough of an overhaul with smaller buds, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), retooled audio and a host of other handy features. All of the upgrades will cost you though: the Buds 2 Pro are $30 more than their predecessor.
How to set up a Philips Hue Sync Box
So you've decided to take your entertainment system to the next level with smart lighting accompaniments. Immersive sound is one thing, but the Philips Hue Sync Box creates an immersive lighting experience when you're watching TV or playing games on your TV. It enables your smart lights to color-match whatever you're watching by setting up entertainment areas in the Philips Hue app. It works with everything from standard Hue bulbs to a full-on gradient lightstrip, allowing you to customize your entertainment area in a way that will elicit some serious "oohs" and "aahs" from anyone you invite over.
Check out these mini tech gadgets that make life on the go easier
Maybe you’re a busy student running between classes. Or perhaps you work remotely and frequently set up shop anywhere. If you spend ample time out and about each day, then this roundup is for you. We’re highlighting our favorite mini tech gadgets that make life on the go easier.
techeblog.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Officially Unveiled with Android 12L, Here’s a Hands-On Look
There have been some interesting Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 concepts these past few months, but now, it has been officially unveiled. Featuring a 7.6-inch main screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a less visible 4MP Under Display Camera (UDC), complete with a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement. Other features...
Samsung's One UI 5 beta gets started in the US
Android 13 is inching closer to its final release and Samsung sure seems interested in getting its own update out to its customers as soon as possible after that. The One UI 5 beta based on Android 13 first rolled out to users in Germany and South Korea a few days ago, and is now becoming available to beta testers using the Galaxy S22 series in the US, as well.
Best accessibility features in Android 13
Android is a worldwide operating system for users from all backgrounds and abilities. Recent iterations of Android have made leaps and bounds to improve the accessibility of the software. These features make the best Android devices that are usable to a larger number of people. Android 13 is no different. It has added a few new features to help make Android an operating system for everyone.
Android Authority
Oppo Watch 3 series marries Qualcomm's latest tech with big batteries
The first smartwatches to run on the W5 Gen 1 chip. Oppo has launched two new smartwatches with the Qualcomm W5 Gen 1 chip. The Oppo Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro promise up to 15 days of battery life, fast charging, and over 100 sports tracking modes. Oppo has...
Samsung M8 monitor review: Two-in-one isn’t always double the fun
Click the #SamsungM8 tag on TikTok and you’ll find results filled with young Gen-Zers and zillennials sitting at aesthetic desk setups loaded with every piece of pastel desk tech. It’s all tied together by the minimalist and stylish 32-inch display from Samsung, which hit store shelves in spring 2022 after debuting at the Consumer Electronics Show in January of this year. Samsung promises you can use its fashionable panel as both a TV and computer peripheral. While it performs each task admirably on its own, it has some trouble in the transitions. For an expensive device, using the quirky Samsung M8 monitor might be a high price to pay for a TV-meets-display.
technewstoday.com
TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s 14 Proven Ways to Fix It
Smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi features that help you surf the Internet. However, when it ceases to work you are met with an error message “Automatic IP setting failed or MAC address not correct” thereby restricting you to stream online services like Netflix or Hulu. There may...
Chrome 105 has launched in beta; here is what’s new
Google is usually launching new Chrome releases every four weeks, and as such, Chrome 104 already has a successor in the works. Google has released Chrome 105 to the beta channel, meaning that final testing is now underway before everyone gets to enjoy the new version in about a month. Chrome 105 doesn’t add too much to the table, but there are some interesting changes headed our way with the most recent release of Google’s browser.
Android Police
