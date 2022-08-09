Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Town seeks signatures of support for event center
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Watertown is looking to its neighbors for support and for a signature for the construction of an $80 million event center. Town Supervisor Joel Bartlett sent out several letters to neighboring towns and villages, as well as event organizers and community groups.
wwnytv.com
Senior citizens reflect on pandemic as they gather for picnic
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Senior citizens in St. Lawrence County were treated to lunch, dessert, and an eagerly-awaited annual gathering. Nearly 300 people attended the Office for the Aging’s annual senior picnic. It was the first one since the Covid pandemic started - a time that was particularly hard on seniors.
wwnytv.com
Watertown spending Covid relief money on 40 projects
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is working on 40 projects with the $22.3 million the city received in federal Covid relief funds. “We have a couple of them that are nearing completion, quite a few of them in design, and a lot more that we still need to get through,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.
wwnytv.com
Facelifts continue on Watertown buildings
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown buildings in Watertown are continuing to get facelifts. Thanks to Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds, facades have been updated at Empire Square and the Crystal Restaurant on Public Square as well as the Musselman Building on State Street. More projects are still in the works.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Cape Vincent Improvement League Receives Award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Cape Vincent Improvement League a Community Health Award to support their Community Garden program. Cape Vincent Improvement League (CVIL) maintains a community garden that donates 100% of the crop to the local food pantry to be distributed to those at risk of hunger. Fresh vegetables are provided from June through September and guest are welcome to freeze or can the items. Fall crops, including potatoes and squash, are stored and distributed until November. This funding supports the purchase of seeds, plants, fertilizer, and garden tools.
wwnytv.com
Officials break ground for mental health urgent care facility
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Providing mental health care around the clock. That’s the idea behind a new facility coming to Watertown. On Tuesday, local leaders broke ground to redevelop the former Great American supermarket on State Street into an urgent care facility for behavioral health and mental health patients.
wwnytv.com
Community garden helps ‘Feed the Need’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From garden to table - the North Country Family Health Center is helping families bring fresh produce home. The center’s new Feed the Need Community Garden Project provides fresh produce for patients and others receiving assistance. Seeds and gardening equipment were donated by the...
informnny.com
Jefferson Community College offices closing August 12
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Offices on the Jefferson Community College campus will be closed Friday. According to JCC Public Relations, offices will be closed due to scheduled maintenance. This is a temporary closure. Offices are set to reopen on Monday, August 15.
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
Laundromat could move in when Watertown store moves out
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that Stewart’s Shops is switching up its Washington Street location in Watertown, what will happen with the existing store?. According to Stewart’s real estate representative Chuck Marshall, the company is trying to work through redevelopment with someone who would put a laundromat at the location.
wwnytv.com
Groups join forces to help cancer patients
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund and Compassionate Care Foundation are working to get north country residents free cancer treatments. The organizations are working together to help fight the cost of breast and ovarian cancer and the psychological and physical toll it can have on patients.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s proposed new zoning plan more ‘user friendly’, officials say
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in six decades the city of Watertown is completely redrawing its zoning ordinance. “We’re trying to create a user-friendly ordinance so that we can have new development in the city of Watertown and keep it within its character,” said Lisa Nagle of Elan Planning & Design.
wwnytv.com
Woman discovers, restores lost garden
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Compassion, curiosity and a chance discovery - a Watertown woman’s hard work is helping preserve a monument that sat untouched at Thompson Park for nearly a decade. Last March, while tending to her various flower displays throughout Thompson Park, Allison Gorham made a unique...
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
Canton’s Remington Trail temporarily closed
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Remington Trail in Canton is temporarily closed. According to the Village of Canton, the trail will be closed on Thursday, August 11 for wild parsnip abatement. This effort began at 4 a.m. on Thursday and will continue for 24 hours. All questions should be...
wwnytv.com
Canton-Potsdam Hospital workers overwhelmingly support contract
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Union workers at Canton-Potsdam Hospital voted Thursday to accept a new contract. Representatives of SEIU 1199 Upstate say members turned out in high numbers and overwhelmingly passed the agreement. The three-year deal raises wages by 15%. The hospital will also add 1.5% to each worker’s...
wwnytv.com
Watertown apartment complex sells for $3.5M
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown apartment complex has sold for $3.5 million. Jake Johnson, Matt Waldroff and Ben Waldroff are partnering on the deal for Clinton Court Apartments. The 42-unit complex is on the first block of Clinton Street in Watertown. Johnson tells 7 News the group closed...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg calls court decision on unpaid tax collection ‘an enormous victory’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s being called “an enormous victory” for the city of Ogdensburg. A state appeals court says the city has the right to shift the responsibility of collecting unpaid taxes to St. Lawrence County. “This likely precedent setting decision is an enormous victory...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
flackbroadcasting.com
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County SPCA: Playful Jaxx
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jaxx is a 5-year-old pit bull who was surrendered to the Jefferson County SPCA some time ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the staff affectionately call him “Bubba.”. She says Jaxx has a history of biting, so he should go to a home with...
wwnytv.com
Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrates 150 years with mass of thanksgiving
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg was the place to be Wednesday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg. Residents of the diocese came together as the church held a eucharistic celebration of thanksgiving. The event brought back many past...
wwnytv.com
Lawman Heating and Cooling CEO discusses future plans
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Lawman Heating and Cooling of Sackets Harbor has grown rapidly over the years and is looking to bring all of its business under one roof. “Nobody works for me. We all work together, we just have different roles,” said Lawman Heating and Cooling CEO Corry Lawler.
Comments / 0