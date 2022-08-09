WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Cape Vincent Improvement League a Community Health Award to support their Community Garden program. Cape Vincent Improvement League (CVIL) maintains a community garden that donates 100% of the crop to the local food pantry to be distributed to those at risk of hunger. Fresh vegetables are provided from June through September and guest are welcome to freeze or can the items. Fall crops, including potatoes and squash, are stored and distributed until November. This funding supports the purchase of seeds, plants, fertilizer, and garden tools.

CAPE VINCENT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO