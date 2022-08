Authorities were on the scene of an injury crash involving a semi and another car on I-44 near Garnett.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Tulsa Fire Department (TFD), and EMSA were on the scene in the westbound lanes. A car was almost completely underneath the semi and authorities at the scene say a man is in critical condition. That man was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.