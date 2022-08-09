ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Two Calcasieu deputies on leave while domestic situations investigated

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on leave pending investigations into domestic situations. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso confirmed to KPLC that both officers are on leave. While one case arose recently, the other has been turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are warranted, he said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022. Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
DEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities say Lake Arthur woman present during molestation of juvenile

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a Lake Arthur woman allegedly present when a juvenile was molested earlier this year. Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Lake Arthur man Colby Case Manuel, 28, who is accused of the molestation. Colby Manuel was arrested Wednesday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Two Police Jury buildings closed due to water main break

The 901 Lakeshore Drive and 1011 Lakeshore Drive buildings in downtown Lake Charles are closed until further notice due to a water main break. The facilities are home to numerous Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments, as well as other agencies such as the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, the State Fire Marshal, the Southwest Louisiana Law Center and the Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Oberlin, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Basile, LA
Basile, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Oberlin, LA
County
Allen Parish, LA
Allen Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
KSLA

Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

One in custody following carjacking, police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area

18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canoe#Drowning#Accident#Allen Parish Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office
kalb.com

RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
PINEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kalb.com

Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
BOYCE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy