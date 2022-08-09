Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Two Calcasieu deputies on leave while domestic situations investigated
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on leave pending investigations into domestic situations. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso confirmed to KPLC that both officers are on leave. While one case arose recently, the other has been turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are warranted, he said.
kalb.com
Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022. Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
Authorities say Lake Arthur woman present during molestation of juvenile
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a Lake Arthur woman allegedly present when a juvenile was molested earlier this year. Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Lake Arthur man Colby Case Manuel, 28, who is accused of the molestation. Colby Manuel was arrested Wednesday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
Lake Charles American Press
Two Police Jury buildings closed due to water main break
The 901 Lakeshore Drive and 1011 Lakeshore Drive buildings in downtown Lake Charles are closed until further notice due to a water main break. The facilities are home to numerous Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments, as well as other agencies such as the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, the State Fire Marshal, the Southwest Louisiana Law Center and the Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in St. Landry Parish Now Confirmed Dead
Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz has confirmed the death and identity of a woman initially found unresponsive in a vehicle in the Melville area this past Sunday (8/7/22). Woman Found Unresponsive In Vehicle St Landry Parish. According to the official press release, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz is confirming that on Sunday,...
KSLA
Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
KPLC TV
One in custody following carjacking, police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
Cow in the road leads to arrest of two men with outstanding warrants
Two men who struck a cow with their vehicle in Jeff Davis Parish ended with arrests when their outstanding warrants were discovered.
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
kalb.com
Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
Acadia Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in Mermentau home burglary
Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects in a July 15 home burglary on U.S. 90 near Mermentau.
Caller shot in Opelousas Alley B, one injured
An unidentified caller rang the Opelousas Police Department saying that he had been shot in the Alley B area on August 8, stated police.
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
klax-tv.com
Alleged Animal Cruelty at the Cypress Arrow Cane Corso Training Facility in Lena, LA
WARNING this video may be disturbing to some viewers. Several videos have surfaced on Facebook and other social media on alleged animal cruelty happening at the Cypress Arrow training academy in Lena, Louisiana. The video which has gone viral shows two trainers attempting to train a Cane Corso, The Cane...
Lake Charles American Press
8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
New Iberia Girl Missing, Authorities Ask for Your Help
A New Iberia girl is missing and authorities are hoping that you have information on her whereabouts.
Comments / 0